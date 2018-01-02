The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 January 2018 Last Updated at 10:06 am National

Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing 6 People In 2 Hours With Iron Rod In Haryana's Palwal

A woman and three watchmen are among the victims. Two are yet to be identified.
Outlook Web Bureau
Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing 6 People In 2 Hours With Iron Rod In Haryana's Palwal
Representative image
Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing 6 People In 2 Hours With Iron Rod In Haryana's Palwal
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The New Year day on Monday came as a shock for Palwal city in Haryana that witnessed an incident in which six people were found dead within in two hours, reported  India Today.

The police later arrested a man, who was found injured, from Adarsh Colony of Palwal. He is reportedly mentally unstable.

A woman and three watchmen are among the victims. Two are yet to be identified. The woman was murdered in a hospital. Five bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem. All the murders took place between 2 am and 4 am. According to initial reports, all the victims were attacked by an iron rod.

The accused was taken to a civil hospital for treatment and later was moved to another hospital in Faridabad.
The police have issued a high alert in the area.

Details are awaited...

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haryana Murder National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'By Increasing Population, Muslims Conspiring To Capture All Parliamentary Constituencies By 2030,' Says Rajasthan BJP Leader
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters