Man Allegedly Commits Suicide Inside Police Station After Being Told To Leave Post Interrogation

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside the washroom of Jahangirpuri police station in north west Delhi on Wednesday, according to police.

"Raj Kumar, resident of Kasganj in UP, was found hanging from a grille in the toilet of the police station at around 2 AM. He had come to the police station in connection with an enquiry related to a habeas corpus petition in which he was a respondent," a senior police officer said.

According to report by The Times of India, the victim didn't leave any suicide note behind.

Ankit, nephew of Kumar, told the newspaper," We have asked the cops to find out why my uncle went back to the police station or landed up in the second-floor washroom when he was supposed to leave. No one lingers on at a police station when free to go."

Following the incident, the judicial magistrate and the sub-divisional magistrate of the area were called on the spot.

Police have sought an autopsy of the body by a medical board. The family members of the deceased have been informed and all the mandatory actions are being taken, the official said.

Kumar reportedly worked as a security guard in a school in Pitampura. He had turned himself up for questioning in the case last night, police said.

A case was registered in connection with the disappearance of the woman at the Jahangirpuri police station. A police team had gone to Kumar's residence in Kasganj but he was not found there. Later, he presented himself before the police for questioning, the official said.

He ruled out suspicion of the custodial death, saying a magisterial probe was underway.

(With PTI inputs)