Mamata Tells Police To Stop BJP’s Plans To Hold Ram Navami March With Weapons

As the BJP is planning Ram Navami march with weapons, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatata Banerjee has told the police not to allow any organisation to hold such processions barring those who have been doing it for a long time.

According to reports, Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, on had confirmed that his party’s supporters will "carry traditional Indian arms" at rallies in Howrah and Kharagpur.

At a meeting in Bolpur on , Banerjee, said "hooliganism will not be tolerated", adding, "I know that there are only a couple of organisations in Howrah and Asansol which traditionally hold Ram Navami processions with arms. Those who have been celebrating Ram Navami for more than a decade will be given special permission to hold processions with arms," reportedNDTV, quoting news agency PTI.

"Do not allow anybody trying to hold such processions for the first time. We are not against organisations holding Ram Navami processions but they have to be peaceful," said the chief minister. The CM also asked the Director General of Police to be on alert and encourage people at the local level to stay vigilant and report anyone trying to disrupt harmony during the celebrations, the report said.

Meanwhile, reports said four people have been injured after a Ram Navami pandal was allegedly attacked in the Bardhaman district on night. The BJP has claimed Trinamool Congress workers were behind the incident, said a report.

Security has been stepped across the state.

Earlier, PTI had reported that the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP were set to organise rallies and colourful processions to celebrate Ram Navami in various parts of the state, with the saffron party dubbing these rallies as the first step towards "uniting the Hindus" of Bengal.

The TMC in a bid to counter the rallies by the BJP and Sangh affiliates took out colourful processions and organised Ram Puja in various parts of the state and said, "BJP won't be able to use Ram Navami as an excuse to divide the people of the state".

Last year also, a smiliar clash had erupted between the BJP and TMC in Bengal. According to this report in The Huffington Post, Kolkata police had registered suo moto cases against organisers of the armed rally. An FIR was filed against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for spearheading a Ram Navmi rally by wielding a sword in his constituency Kharagpur of West Midnapore district.