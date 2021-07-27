July 27, 2021
West Bengal CM Meets Congress Leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma In New Delhi

'We have not discussed any strategy. That will be discussed by the leader of our party. We just discussed the current situation and the issue of rising prices' said Kamal Nath

27 July 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held meeting with senior Congress leaders for the first time since winning 2021 assembly polls in Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held  meetings with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma on Tuesday.

Post 2021 assembly poll victory in Bengal, this is the first of her series of meetings with senior political leaders in the national capital.

After meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party supremo, Kamal Nath said that he had come to congratulate Banerjee for her victory in the recent assembly elections.

"We have not discussed any strategy. That will be discussed by the leader of our party. We just discussed the current situation and the issue of rising prices," the Congress leader told reporters.

Nath said Banerjee's victory in the assembly polls has sent a message across the country.

Later, Banerjee met Sharma.

During the meeting, Sharma is reported to have told her that there cannot be a non-BJP front without the Congress as it is a national political party with a pan-India presence.

Banerjee will be meeting another Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi in the evening.

Sources said the Banerjee’s visit, is part of her efforts to cobble up a national front against the BJP.

(With PTI Inputs)


She will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Banerjee is slated to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening. PTI SKC

 




Mamata Banerjee New Delhi West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee Senior Congress Leader Kamal Nath Anand Sharma Trinamool Congress (TMC)

