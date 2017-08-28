Mamata Banergee Congratulates Kejriwal, AAP for Bawana By-Poll Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee became one of the first political leaders to congratulate Delhi Chif Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Bawana Assembly by-poll.



"Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for winning the Bawana by-poll", Banrejee tweeted immediately after the results were out.



AAP candidate, Ram Chander won the by-poll defeating his nearest BJP rival Ved Prakash. Congress's Surender Kumar finished third.

The AAP’s victory has come as a fresh lease of hope for the party after redeeming some lost pride following a string of poll defeats in recent times.

Mamata Banerjee, fiercly opposing the central government, has been maintaining a cordial relationship with AAP. She had also attended Sunday's rally organised by RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna that marked the presence of 18 opposition parties.