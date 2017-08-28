The Website
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:45 pm National

Mamata Banergee Congratulates Kejriwal, AAP for Bawana By-Poll Victory

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2017-08-28T14:47:40+0530

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee became one of the first political leaders to congratulate Delhi Chif Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Bawana Assembly by-poll.

"Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for winning the Bawana by-poll", Banrejee tweeted immediately after the results were out.


AAP candidate, Ram Chander won the by-poll defeating his nearest BJP rival Ved Prakash. Congress's Surender Kumar finished third.

The AAP’s victory has come as a fresh lease of hope for the party after redeeming some lost pride following a string of poll defeats in recent times.

Mamata Banerjee, fiercly opposing the central government, has been maintaining a cordial relationship with AAP.  She had also attended Sunday's rally organised by RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna that marked the presence of 18 opposition parties. 

