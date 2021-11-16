Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Malik Claims NCB Trying To Save Cruise Party Organiser Kashif Khan

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday sought to know why the Narcotics Control Bureau was saving Kashif Khan, one of the organisers of the cruise party where the NCB conducted a raid last month, and what was his relationship with the anti-drugs agency officer Sameer Wankhede.

Malik Claims NCB Trying To Save Cruise Party Organiser Kashif Khan

Trending

Malik Claims NCB Trying To Save Cruise Party Organiser Kashif Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T14:44:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 2:44 pm

He claimed that Khan and NCB's Mumbai zonal director Wankhede have a "strong relationship".

Malik also tweeted purported chats of NCB witness K P Gosavi and an “informer” from Delhi, which, he said, shows “they were planning to trap people who were going to attend the party on the Cordelia Cruise”.  “This is Sameer Wankhede's private army, therefore he has a lot to answer,” the NCP leader said.


K P Gosavi is the NCB's witness in the cruise drugs case in which at least 20 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were arrested following the raid on October 2.    Gosavi was last month arrested by the Maharashtra Police for alleged forgery. According to Malik, the Delhi-based "informer" had told Gosavi about Khan and one White Dubey.


“Why is Kashif Khan not being questioned? What is the relationship between Kashif Khan and Sameer Wankhede?” the minister asked. He said it is a known fact that the drugs business exists in Goa through the Russian mafia. Goa is also under the jurisdiction of NCB's Mumbai office, he noted.


"There is no action in Goa because the drug racket thrives through Kashif Khan," Malik alleged. He claimed there were several cases of alleged forgery against Kashif Khan, and wondered why the NCB was trying to save him. Last week, Congress minister Aslam Shaikh said he was invited by Kashif Khan to the cruise party on October 2.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal


Malik had also said that Kashif Khan tried hard to get Shaikh and children of top ministers of the state government to come to the party. Malik has dubbed the cruise party raid as "fake" and accused the NCB and Wankhede of framing people. Wankhede had earlier denied the allegations levelled against him. Earlier this year, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drugs case and was later released on bail.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sameer Wankhede Nawab Malik India Maharashtra Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement