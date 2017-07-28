The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:07 pm International

Malaysian MP Says Denying Sex To Husband Is 'Abuse'

"They insult their husbands and refuse his sexual needs. All these are types of psychological and emotional abuse,"
Outlook Web Bureau
Malaysian MP Says Denying Sex To Husband Is 'Abuse'
Representative Image
Malaysian MP Says Denying Sex To Husband Is 'Abuse'
outlookindia.com
2017-07-28T15:15:54+0530

While addressing a domestic violence debate during a parliamentary session, a Malaysian lawmaker said 'wives hurt their husbands in extreme manner' by refusing to have sex with them and cursing them.

Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh from the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said men "suffered emotional rather than physical abuse "

"Usually, it involves wives cursing their husbands: this is emotional abuse. They insult their husbands and refuse his sexual needs. All these are types of psychological and emotional abuse," the BBC quoted him as saying. 

Advertisement opens in new window

This comes barely four months after another MP from Malaysia said it was OK for a rape survivor to marry her rapist. 

Shabudin Yahaya from the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said that both the rape survivor and the rapist could have a chance at living a "healthier, better life" through marriage. 

"She will have a husband at least, and this could serve as a remedy to growing social problems," he had reportedly said, while also defending child marriage, citing mature appearance of young girls. 

"Some girls who are aged between 12 and 15 years have bodies like 18-year-old women," he had said.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Malaysia Rape Violence Against Women International News Analysis
Next Story : Nawaz Sharif, 'Lion of Punjab', A Prime Minister Who Never Completed His Tenure
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters