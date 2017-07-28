Malaysian MP Says Denying Sex To Husband Is 'Abuse'

While addressing a domestic violence debate during a parliamentary session, a Malaysian lawmaker said 'wives hurt their husbands in extreme manner' by refusing to have sex with them and cursing them.

Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh from the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said men "suffered emotional rather than physical abuse "

"Usually, it involves wives cursing their husbands: this is emotional abuse. They insult their husbands and refuse his sexual needs. All these are types of psychological and emotional abuse," the BBC quoted him as saying.

This comes barely four months after another MP from Malaysia said it was OK for a rape survivor to marry her rapist.

Shabudin Yahaya from the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said that both the rape survivor and the rapist could have a chance at living a "healthier, better life" through marriage.

"She will have a husband at least, and this could serve as a remedy to growing social problems," he had reportedly said, while also defending child marriage, citing mature appearance of young girls.

"Some girls who are aged between 12 and 15 years have bodies like 18-year-old women," he had said.