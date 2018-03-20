Upset Over Low-Brow Teaching Standards, Malayalam Poet Balachandran Chullikkad Wants His Poems Removed From Text Books

In an unprecedented move, Malayalam poet Balachandran Chullikkad has urged not to include his poems in the curricula in schools, colleges and Universities.

The 61-year-old poet cited the lack of quality in teaching Malayalam language in educational institutions in Kerala as the reason for his request.

"No research should be carried out on my works. My poems should not be misused for academic purposes", the 61-year-old poet told reporters here.

Advertisement opens in new window

Chullikkadu alleged that marks were being given in abundance to students without checking properly even the papers having full of mistakes in letters, grammar and ideas.

He alleged that the appointment of teachers to impart Malayalam language and literature was given not on the basis of qualifications, but caste, religion, political influence and nepotism.

Chullikadu said research work on Malayalam literature lack quality and alleged that doctoral degrees were conferred on even those works which were full of mistakes.

(PTI)