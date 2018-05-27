Major Gogoi Case: Officer Was Known To Me, Had Gone To Hotel On 'Free Will', Woman Tells Executive Magistrate

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, on Saturday directed the J&K Police to file a report on the investigation into a controversy involving army officer Major Leetul Gogoi, who was seen with a young local woman at a local hotel.

According to police sources, the young woman has told the executive magistrate that she had gone to meet the Major on her own free will and the officer was known to her.

Advertisement opens in new window

The CJM passed directions in response to petition filed by human rights activist M Ahsan Untoo. Untoo is the chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, an NGO.

“Astonishingly, only after an hour, the police let free Major Gogoi, his associate Sameer Malla and also the girl without following the due procedure of law,” the petition says raising questions over the conduct of the police.

The petitioner has said the Major’s action has offended the sentiments of common people. He has said the police acted in a “most mechanical and casual manner” in the “sensitive matter.” The court entertained the application and directed the police to file the report by May 30.

On Wednesday, the police briefly detained the Major and the woman after a Kashmiri army man, Sameer, accompanying the Major, had an altercation with the hotel staff. The hotel staff had refused to provide a room to the Major and the young woman after they found the she was a local Kashmiri. Sameer entered into a brawl with the hotel staff, leading to a crowd gathering and later the intervention by the police.

Major Gogoi is the same army officer who had been at the centre of the controversial 'human shield' incident last year.