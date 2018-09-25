Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launch In 2019

Launched in September 2015, the Mahindra TUV300 will reportedly receive its mid-cycle update in 2019, after almost four years of launch.

Missing features in the outgoing TUV300 that we expect to be added with the facelift:

Double-barrel headlamps or projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs. The less expensive KUV100 packs the same. Moreover, the updated TUV300 might get LED inserts in the taillamps as well

Bigger wheels compared to the 15-inch units on offer in the outgoing model. It might get dual-tone alloy wheels

Might get Mahindra’s new toothed grille, like on the Marazzo and the Scorpio facelift

While the current top-spec T10 variant features a 7-inch touchscreen system, the updated SUV could get Mahindra’s more feature-rich 7-inch capacitive touchscreen system, which is offered with the Marazzo and the XUV500. It comes with support for Android Auto (Apple CarPlay is on the cards) along with Mahindra’s app suite

Likely to get automatic climate control and might as well receive rear AC vents

Mahindra might offer an electric power steering with the TUV300 facelift, like it does on its newest ladder-frame-based MPV, the Marazzo

Other expected features include cruise control, electronic foldable outside rearview mirrors and more

Mechanically, it is expected to retain the current 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine (100PS/ 240Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual/AMT. Mahindra’s new, more powerful 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine (123PS/300Nm) that debuted with the Marazzo will not be offered with the TUV300 as the carmaker has confirmed that the new engine will not be offered with the existing lineup. The petrol engine is also unlikely to be offered with the facelift since Mahindra’s new petrol motor will debut with the Marazzo in 2020. Expect the prices of the TUV300 facelift to largely remain the same. It is currently priced in the range of Rs 8.31 lakh - 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com