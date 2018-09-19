Mahindra Marazzo vs Renault Lodgy: Variants Comparison

Mahindra launched the Marazzo MPV on 3 September 2018 at an introductory starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, some variants of the Mahindra MPV go head to head with the Renault Lodgy in terms of pricing. And as both these cars are available in both 7-and 8-seater options, a confusion is bound to happen if you’re in the market for either one.

So let’s check out which one suits your needs best by comparing their variants that are priced close to each other. But before we delve into more details on their features, let’s take a look at their specifications and prices.

Dimensions

*Lodgy Stepway is essentially the Lodgy with some body cladding

The Marazzo is longer, wider and taller than the Lodgy. However, when it comes to wheelbase, the Renault pips the Mahindra by 50mm.

Exterior dimensions suggest that the Marazzo should have more shoulder and head room while the Lodgy should have better legroom of the two.

Engine

Although both the MPVs are powered by similar capacity engines, it the Mahindra that is more powerful and has a higher torque figure. Even in its higher state of tune, the Lodgy’s 1.5-litre engine makes 12PS and 55Nm less than the Marazzo.

The Marazzo is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Lodgy, in the 85PS state of tune, gets a 5-speed MT while its 110PS diesel engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Prices

Variants

The M2 variant of the Marazzo can be pitted against the RXL 85PS Stepway variant of the Lodgy. The M4 variant of Marazzo, on the other hand, can be compared with the RXZ 85PS Stepway variant of the Lodgy.

Features

Mahindra Marazzo M2 Vs Renault Lodgy RXL 85PS Stepway





Common features: Driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, roof-mounted 2nd and 3rd row AC, power windows and tilt-adjustable power steering

What Marazzo offers over the Lodgy: Co-driver airbag, rear disc brakes and Isofix child seat anchors

What Lodgy offers over the Marazzo: Rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable ORVMs, touchscreen infotainment system with CD,AUX, USB and Bluetooth, alloys, rear washer and wiper and rear defogger and front fog lamps

Verdict: Despite being less equipped than the Lodgy, the Marazzo will be our pick here simply because it gets basic safety features (in the form of dual front airbags) right. If you are, however, either buying it for personal use (read driving yourself and with no one in the front seat) or are driven around, the Lodgy delivers better value. In the first case, if you are buying the Marazzo that is, you can get features like rear parking sensors and a touchscreen infotainment system fitted from the aftermarket.

Mahindra Marazzo M4 vs Renault Lodgy RXZ 85PS Stepway:

Common features (over the previous variant): Dual front airbags, rear washer, wiper and defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, Music system, height-adjustable driver seat

What Marazzo offers over the Lodgy: Rear disc brakes and Isofix child seat anchors

What Lodgy offers over the Marazzo: Rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and steering-mounted controls and cruise control

Verdict: The Lodgy comes out as a better car here as far as features are concerned. For a premium of Rs 5,000 over the Marazzo M4, the Lodgy offers a lot more features including reverse parking camera and sensors, navigation, among others

Source: cardekho.com