Mahindra Marazzo Vs Honda BR-V: Variants Comparison

Mahindra launched the Marazzo MPV on 3 September, 2018 at an introductory starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Some of the Marazzo’s variants clash with those of the diesel BR-V’s on the price chart. Since the BR-V can also seat 7, there is bound to be confusion when choosing one between the two. So let’s check out which one suits your needs best by comparing their variants that are priced close to each other. But before we delve into more details on their features, let’s take a look at their specifications and prices.

The Marazzo is longer, wider and taller than the BR-V. It also has the longer wheelbase here

Hence, the Mahindra should have more space inside the cabin than the Honda

Although both the MPVs are powered by a similar capacity engine, it the Mahindra which is more powerful and has a higher torque figure

However, when it comes to mileage, the BR-V pips the Marazzo by a margin of 4.6kmpl

Variants

The M6 variant of the Marazzo can be pitted against the V variant of the BR-V. The top-spec M8 variant of Marazzo can be compared with the top-spec VX variant of the BR-V.

Features

Mahindra Marazzo M6 vs Honda BR-V V

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, tilt adjustable steering, height adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, projector headlamps, alloy wheels, music system, day/night IRVM, all four power windows, music system with steering mounted controls and rear AC vents.

What Marazzo Offers Over The BR-V: Isofix child seat anchors, emergency call feature, rear disc brakes, overspeed warning, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, separate evaporator coil for rear AC and a cooled glovebox.

What BR-V Offers Over The Marazzo: Auto climate control, push button start and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Verdict: If you are in the market for a genuine 7-seater people mover, we will suggest you to go for the Marazzo only. It doesn’t lack anything that you will sorely miss, compared to the BR-V and will be the more practical vehicle of the two with more than 5 people on board.

Mahindra Marazzo M8 vs Honda BR-V VX

Common Features (over the previous variants): Electrically foldable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats and a reverse parking camera.

What Marazzo Offers Over The BR-V: Isofix child seat anchors, emergency call feature, rear disc brakes, overspeed warning and Android Auto support with voice recognition, cooled glove box, cruise control

What BR-V Offers Over The Marazzo: Push button start

Verdict: The Marazzo remains our pick here as well. It is slightly more expensive that the BR-V but, at the same time, offers enough features over the Honda to justify the premium.

Reader’s Note:

Honda BR-V Style Edition: To mark the beginning of the festive season in the country, Honda launched the Style Edition of the BR-V in India. It is available with all variants of the MPV and is priced at par with the standard variants. The changes on the BR-V Style Edition are limited to the aesthetics only. It gets a special edition emblem, front guard, tailgate spoiler, body side moulding and front & rear bumper protector.

Source: cardekho.com