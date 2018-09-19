Mahindra Marazzo Accessories: Front Parking Sensors, Heads-up Display & More

Mahindra launched its much awaited MPV, the Marazzo, in India earlier this month with introductory prices starting from Rs 10 lakh and going up to Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While the Marazzo’s top variant comes with a host of comfort and safety features, there’s now a long list of accessories for the lower variants. Let's take a look at the Mahindra Marazzo’s accessory list.

Exterior

Executive body kit: Includes front and rear bumper skirt, side skirt and a rear spoiler

Premium body kit: Includes front and rear bumpers add-ons, wheel arch cladding, side moulding, rear spoiler and roof rails

In order to add some bling to the Marazzo, Mahindra is also offering various chrome appliques for the MPV. It includes chrome garnish for the upper grille, lower grille, ORVMs, headlamps, tail lamps, roof rails, door handles, rear bumper lip, rear number plate housing, rear reflectors and tailgate.

Other exterior accessories on offer include rain visor, shark-fin antenna (for lower variants), alloys (for lower variants), sidestep, roof wraps, ORVM wraps and front and rear bumper guards. Mahindra is also offering various types of roof carrier kits including an integrated roof carrier, Handi rack and Thule cycle carrier.

Interior

On on the inside, buyers can choose from different seat covers, steering covers, scuff plates, floor mats, sunshades and anti-skid dash mats

Other accessories on offer include a coat hanger, mobile holder, car perfume, memory foam cushions, vacuum cleaner, trash can, drink chiller and warmer and tablet holder

Technology

Apart from the already installed features like a 7-inch infotainment system and automatic climate control, buyers can also opt for a rear seat entertainment system, front parking sensors, heads-up display and logo projector lamps. Those opting for lower variants can also get a music system and a reverse parking camera fitted as an accessory

DC Design Package

Mahindra is also offering bespoke cabin built by DC Design for the Marazzo. The cabin is expected to be made from high-quality materials and will feature gadgets and equipment to uplift the ambience and luxury up by a notch or two.

Source: cardekho.com