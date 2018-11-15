Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered In Two Variants; More Details Revealed

Set to be launched on November 24, the Alturas G4 will be available at dealerships from November 26

Bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000

It will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD options; no manual option

Price expected to be over Rs 30 lakh

Mahindra is set to launch the Alturas G4 in India on 24 November, 2018. Bookings of the 7-seater SUV are already underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The homegrown carmaker has revealed that its flagship SUV will be available in two variants. However, the company is yet to reveal the list of features that will be available in both variants.

The two variants - 2WD AT and 4WD AT - will be offered in five colours - silver, brown, black, white and blue. The 4WD AT is expected to pack more features than the 2WD AT. The carmaker has also confirmed that the body-on-frame SUV, which goes up against the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, will be available with an automatic transmission only.

It is expected to powered by a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which produces 180PS of power and 420Nm of torque. The engine and its specifications are similar to the rebadged version of the Rexton that Mahindra showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The engine is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

Like its rivals, the Alturas G4 is expected to be loaded with features. It’s expected to pack HID headlamps, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, nine airbags, electric parking brake and brown leather upholstery.

While we await the prices of the two variants, Mahindra has said that the Alturas G4 will be priced upwards of Rs 30 lakh. At this price, it will rival body-on-frame SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu mu-X. Some of the unibody SUVs available at this price include the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and the Skoda Kodiaq.

Source: cardekho.com