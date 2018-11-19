Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Revealed: 9 Airbags, 360 Degree Camera And More

Gets dual-zone climate control, eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory, ventilated seats

Offers nine airbags (best-in-segment), electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control and 360 degree parking camera

Will be sold through separate premium spaces inside existing Mahindra SUV dealerships

Mahindra will also introduce Purple Club+ loyalty program with the launch of the Alturas G4

Ahead of its launch on 24 November 2018, more official details about the Alturas G4 SUV have now been revealed. Here’s all that we now know about the new Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival so far.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 will come loaded with multiple safety features which include nine airbags, 3D 360 degree parking camera, Active Rollover Protection which includes electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and traction control. With 9 airbags, the Alturas G4 trumps the Fortuner and the Endeavour, both of which get 7 airbags in their respective top variants.

Creature comforts on offer include 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory, dual-zone auto climate control and ventilated seats which are unavailable in its entire segment.

Powering the Mahindra Alturas G4 will be a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder which develops 180PS of power and 420Nm of torque. With these numbers, the Alturas G4 is at par with the Fortuner (177PS) and the Endeavour (200PS), both of which have bigger 2.8-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engines respectively in their top variants.

The transmission is a 7-speed automatic unit sourced from Mercedes-Benz which sends power to the rear wheels while an optional 4WD would also be on offer. Both the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford also get the go-anywhere capability of 4WD.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 will be sold through a separate premium space inside existing Mahindra ‘World Of SUVs’ dealerships which the company says will also have a digital experience zone to understand the car better.

Dealerships will assign exclusive ‘relationship managers’ to each Alturas customer to take care of their needs and requirements relating to the purchase.

Mahindra is expected to price the Alturas G4 around the Rs 30 lakh mark and the bookings are already underway for a minimum payment of Rs 50,000.

Mahindra will not just be launching a new SUV but a new loyalty program as well called the Purple Club+. The company hasn’t revealed many details of the program, but will help customers earn and redeem points on car purchases or by participating in other branding activities. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more details regarding the loyalty program and Mahindra’s new flagship SUV till then.

Source: cardekho.com