13 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:47 am National

Maharashtra: Vishwa Hindu Parishad To Issue Identity Cards To 'Gau Rakshaks'

"Identity cards will be issued to volunteers involved in cow protection activities and their names will also be submitted to the state government,"
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image- File
outlookindia.com
2017-08-13T10:47:56+0530

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to issue identity cards to its 'gau rakshaks' in Maharashtra, a functionary of the outfit said today.

The move by the right-wing organisation comes in the backdrop of a string of attacks on individuals by cow vigilantes and protests over mob violence in various parts of the country.

"Identity cards will be issued to volunteers involved in cow protection activities and their names will also be submitted to the state government," said Ajay Nildawar, prant mantri of the VHP for the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

He was replying to a question on violence by cow vigilantes at a press conference here.

Nildawar said the decision to issue identity cards to "cow protection" volunteers was taken following three meetings between VHP leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He added that the step would help distinguish anti-social elements from the genuine volunteers. (PTI)

Maharashtra Right-Wing Beef/Cows etc National Reportage
