A Thane court has awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment to a 30-year-old music teacher for molesting a minor girl in 2016.
Additional Sessions and Special (POCSO) Judge A S Bhaisare also slapped a fine of Rs 1,500 on the convict Sanjay Patil, a resident of Majiwada.
Additional Public Prosecutor Shilpa Talhar told the court that Patil, a music teacher, was running his own institute and simultaneously teaching in another music class at the Vrindavan Society here.
On December 9, 2016 Patil showed obscene videos to the victim, while she was waiting after the music class, for her parents to come and pick her up, the court was informed.
Patil also molested the six-year-old girl, who had joined the music class on December 6, 2016, Talhar told the court.
In his order issued on March 14, the judge noted that the prosecution has proved all charges beyond reasonable doubts and sentenced Patil for three years rigorous imprisonment.
Maharashtra: Music Teacher Gets Three-Year Jail For Molesting Minor Girl
A Thane court has awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment to a 30-year-old music teacher for molesting a minor girl in 2016.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 84th Congress Plenary Begins
- Xi Jinping Re-Elected As Chinese President
- 'Courts In J&K Are Divided On Regional Lines, Jammu Threatened By Communalism'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Irrfan Khan Reveals He Is Diagnosed With 'Neuroendocrine Tumour'
- Hawking Said Vedas Have Theory Superior to Einstein's E=MC^2, Says Science Minister Harsh Vardhan
- Delhi Metro Average Ridership Dropped By 15% After Fare Hike, Touches 3-Year-Low
- Won't Touch Ram Setu, Will Consider Alternative Routes To Build Shipping Canal: Centre Tells SC
Post a Comment