The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:14 am National

Maharashtra Jail Starts Radio Station Run By Prisoners

Outlook Web Bureau
Maharashtra Jail Starts Radio Station Run By Prisoners
Representative Image
Maharashtra Jail Starts Radio Station Run By Prisoners
outlookindia.com
2018-05-11T10:16:18+0530

Ahmednagar jail in Maharashtra has launched an internal radio station run by its inmates.

The radio station will be entirely run by inmates.

"This radio station is for the prisoner and it is operated by a prisoner. Programs like special song request, health programs, and spiritual songs will be played in the radio station for the prisoners," said N.J. Sawant, the jail Superintendent.

Speakers have also been installed in every barrack for the broadcast of the program.

"This initiative has been taken to divert prisoners' mind from negativity and help them choose a positive path," Shamkant Shedge, Senior Jailor said.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Prisons & Prisoners National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : World's Oldest Leader: Mahathir Sworn In As Malaysia PM Ending Six-Decade Rule Of Barisan Nasional
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters