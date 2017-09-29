Maharashtra CM Announces Compensation Of Rs 5 Lakh Each To Kins Of Elphinstone Stampede Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday promised to take strict action against those responsible for the tragic stampede in Mumbai that claimed at least 22 lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kins of the deceased.

Fadnavis, who is on a two-day investor-interaction visit to Singapore, expressed condolences and said, "My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones."

He said he was saddened and shocked to know about the tragic stampede this morning on a foot-over-bridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai.

"Enquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken," he tweeted.

He announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kins of the deceased.

"All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the Government of Maharashtra," he said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has reached Mumbai and ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede.

Fadnavis said he had spoken to Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick and Mumbai Police Commissioner D D Padsalgikar and told them to reach hospital to monitor and ensure that everyone gets all the help.

Later in a vidoe statement in Marathi, Fadnavis said that all steps would be taken along with the Raliway Ministry to ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future.