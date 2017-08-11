The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:21 am National

Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Let Restaurants, Shops Stay Open 24x7

Outlook Web Bureau
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Let Restaurants, Shops Stay Open 24x7
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Let Restaurants, Shops Stay Open 24x7
outlookindia.com
2017-08-11T10:30:37+0530

In a major push to the Maharashtra government's efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the state, around four lakh registered hotels and restaurants in the state might be able to operate 24x7 soon.

The state Legislative Assembly today passed the bill which seeks amendments to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

The bill states that shops and establishments in the state are divided into two categories- mainly those having the employee strength below 10 and above 10.

Advertisement opens in new window

The changed provision of keeping establishments open 24x7 is available for both the categories. The establishments and shops having employees less than 10, will have to submit their details as self-declaration to the local authority and it will face minimum scrutiny.

On the other hand, establishments with more than ten employees will be scrutinised for their licences and services. "But the government would ensure that they would not be harassed," Chief Minister Fadnavis had said in the assembly during a discussion on the bill.

The bill had been tabled in the Assembly yesterday.

It would now be sent to the Legislative Council for discussion, where the ruling coalition of BJP and Shiv Sena do not hold the majority.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Devendra Fadnavis Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis
Next Story : Venkaiah Naidu Takes Oath As 13th Vice President Of India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters