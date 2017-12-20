Maharashtra Allows Malls, Cinemas, Restaurants And Business Houses To Stay Open 24X7

The Maharashtra government has allowed shops, including restaurants that don’t serve liquor, cinema, malls and business houses, to remain open round the clock throughout the year, reported Hindustan Times.

The Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Act, 2017, allows all the shops to decide on their work hours.

The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in June last year said that the Cabinet approved the Model Shops and Establishment (Regulation of Emp & Conditions of Service) Bill 2016. The bill was sent to the States and Union Territories. The model laws, which are not legally binding, lay down policy guidelines that can be adopted by state governments either in the form approved by the centre or with changes. The Maharashtra amendment was in tune with the Centre’s bill.

At present, shops in Maharashtra are allowed to be open till 10pm, while commercial establishments have to shut by 9.30pm and restaurants by 12.30am.

Establishments that want to stay open 24X7 will have to give an online intimation to the ministry, including the number of employees they have hired, reported Hindustan Times.

These are the salient features of the model Act:

• It will cover only establishments employing 10 or more workers except manufacturing units.

• It provides for freedom to operate 365 days in a year and opening/closing time of establishment.

• Women to be permitted during night shift, if the provision of shelter, rest rooms, ladies toilets, adequate protection of their dignity and transportation, etc., exists.

• One common online registration through a simplified procedure.