The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:17 am National

Madhya Pradesh Will Register Gurukuls, Treat Them Equivalent To Mainstream Schools

Outlook Web Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Will Register Gurukuls, Treat Them Equivalent To Mainstream Schools
File Photo
Madhya Pradesh Will Register Gurukuls, Treat Them Equivalent To Mainstream Schools
outlookindia.com
2018-04-29T09:19:16+0530

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state will register 'gurukuls' and treat them like mainstream schools.

"The state will register gurukuls and treat them equivalent to mainstream schools. Every district will promote the gurukul system and the government will help trusts to open new gurukuls," said Chouhan while speaking at the inauguration of the three-day International Virat Gurukul Sammelan in Ujjain on Saturday, 

According to reports, about 900 gurukuls from India and Nepal are attending the event and planning to bring gurukul education into the mainstream.

On the same day, Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar had stated that the government is planning to revive the ancient Vedic system of education because only vedic learning can turn the upcoming generation into patriots.

The minister also indicated at forming a new education policy and making a draft for the same within three months.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Hindu-Hindus-Hinduism Schools National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : North Korea To Close Nuclear Test Site In May, Unify Time Zone
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters