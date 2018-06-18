Madhya Pradesh Villagers Walk Kilometres To Fetch Water

The people of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district are facing acute water shortage.



The villagers here are forced to walk almost three kilometres everyday to collect ground water for their basic needs as severe water crisis continues to make life miserable for people.



According to the locals in Satna's Ramnagar Khokhla,Tikuri Tola, Padmania and Dabri villages, many deaths occur every year as a result of this polluted water and only paperwork is provided in the name of water tankers by officials.



"We walk more than 2 kilometres daily only to fetch water which is polluted," said a local.



There is no administrative facility provided to the villagers who comprise of an approximate population of eighteen thousand.



Sub-divisonal magistrate, Satna said, "We have placed 2 water tankers of 5000 and 2000 litres here. Hand pups will also be installed soon to help the locals."



Deputy collector Om Narayan Singh said that there are two bore-wells but without water.



He added, "We have arranged the tanker from today. As a result, the villagers will get water easily and soon get rid of the water crises."



Many parts of country are experiencing water shortage in rural as well as urban areas. In a similar situation, acute water shortage forced locals to climb down a well to scoop out water at MP's Shahpura in Dindori district last month.

(ANI)