Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Madhya Pradesh To Allow Tribes To Brew and Sell 'Mahua' Liquor

"Indigenous people will be given the right in community forest management enabling them the right over forest produce": Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh To Allow Tribes To Brew and Sell 'Mahua' Liquor
Madhya Pradesh To Allow Tribes To Brew and Sell 'Mahua' Liquor | Outlook

Trending

Madhya Pradesh To Allow Tribes To Brew and Sell 'Mahua' Liquor
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T21:01:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:01 pm

In the words of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his government will chart out a new excise policy that will facilitate the tribals to brew liquor from 'mahua' (Madhuca) flowers in the traditional way and sell it.

He was addressing a tribal gathering marking the wrap up of the week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which started on November 15 to coincide with the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. "The tribes in the country and MP have a glorious past, and tribal heroes played a very important role in the freedom struggle. The British made all efforts to end the pride of our tribes. We are going to restore it,” he said.

Earlier, Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the work of installing the statues of Gond tribal king Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, who were blown to pieces by the British on September 18, 1857 after they revolted during the first freedom struggle. The cost of erecting the statues will be Rs 50 lakh, the CM added. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development works to the tune of Rs 600 crore, a statement from the CM Office said.

Related Stories

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

Chouhan further announced that petty and false cases against tribals will be withdrawn, while youth from these communities would be given training to clear competitive Army recruitment exams. Also a medical college will be opened in Mandla in the name of King Hirde Shah, a great freedom fighter. Slamming the Congress, Chouhan said tribal icons like Queen Kamlapati and King Shankar were ignored.

Mandla district falls under MP's Jabalpur division, which has 13 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes, with the Congress winning 11 and the BJP two in the 2018 polls. As per the 2011 Census, Scheduled Tribes account for 1.53 crore, or over 21 per cent, of the 7.26 crore population of MP. A total of 47 seats in the 230-member MP Assembly are reserved for STs.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Tribals
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement