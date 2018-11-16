Madhya Pradesh Polls: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Hold Public Rallies

﻿
With the elections in the state inching closer, the political battle is intensifying by the day and political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters.

16 November 2018
Ahead of Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address several public rallies.

The Prime Minister will kick off the campaign trail with a public meeting at Shahdol district. He will then hold a rally in Gwalior.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is also scheduled to campaign in several districts including Tikamgarh, Sagar and Damoh in the state today.

The Congress president will also be addressing various rallies across the state in Devri, Barghat and Mandala.

2,907 candidates will be into the fray from 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and the counting will be held on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

or just type initial letters