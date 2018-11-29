Madhya Pradesh Polls: Cong Will Win Over 132 Seats, Says Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed his party will win more than 132 seats out of the total 230 in the state Assembly.

75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in state Assembly elections, an increase of around two per cent against the last polls held in 2013.

As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats.

"We are going to win more than 132 seats and wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state after 15 years," Singh told reporters here.

"In the 2013 Assembly polls, there were around three per cent bogus voters. This time around, we got the electoral list pruned before the elections," he said.

The Congress workers have put their "body, heart and soul" to win this poll, the former chief minister of MP said.

"In fact, this time the workers put in every effort to ensure the Congress wins the polls. This election was fought between the public and the government," he said.

In the run up to the elections, Singh had toured almost the entire state in a bid to thaw differences within the Congress.

Mizoram, too, went polling on November 28th. The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will take place on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

