Madhya Prades Electoral Roll: Over 6.7 Lakh Ineligible Voters Found

Over 6.7 lakh ineligible voters were identified during the verification of the electoral roll in Madhya Pradesh in a special campaign from March 15 to April 7, the state's chief electoral officer Salina Singh said.

Singh said those identified included voters who are dead, or have been registered at two places, have migrated or were not found (absent) during the campaign.

"The voter list is being updated. On the basis of information received from the district collectors, a total of 6,73,884 ineligible names were found during this campaign," she said in a press release.

Advertisement opens in new window

Singh said that the district collectors have been told to follow due process, including issuing notices, before striking off the names deemed ineligible.

"In the summary revision till December 15 last year, the names of 3,83,203 ineligible voters were removed from the rolls. Of these, 3,512 were found absent, another 1,92,444 had migrated, 1,68,227 had died and 19,020 were double entries," she informed.

The number of eligible voters in the state, post this exercise, she said, stood at 5.07-crore as on January, 2018.

PTI