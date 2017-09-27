M V Sridhar Steps Down From The Post Of BCCI's Cricket Operations Head Over 'Conflict Of Interest'

Dr. M.V. Sridhar has stepped down from the post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) general manager (cricket operations) following allegations of 'conflict of interest'.

His decision was approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) during its meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform that Dr M.V. Sridhar, General Manager - Cricket Operations, has decided to move on with effect from Saturday, 30th September 2017," the BCCI said in a statement.

"On behalf of the BCCI, Amitabh Choudhary - Hony. Acting Secretary and Rahul Johri - CEO thanked Dr Sridhar for his services.The BCCI wishes him the very best for future endeavours," the statement further said.

Dr. Sridhar, the former secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) before being appointed in his role by former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan, has been under the scanner for quite a some time now, with allegations of financial impropriety in his home state association.

Dr. Sridhar had failed to disclose the facts about him owning clubs in the jurisdiction of the HCA.

The disclosure was a part of an exercise which was undertaken by the CoA to start implementing the 'conflict of interest'-related guidelines among BCCI employees.(ANI)