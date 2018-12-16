M K Stalin Proposes Rahul Gandhi As Next Prime Minister, Says He Has The Ability To Defeat Modi

﻿
Stalin said Rahul Gandhi had the capability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi. "We will strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands," Stalin declared.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 December 2018
DMK cheif proposed the name of Congress chief Rahu Gandhi for the prime ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections of 2019.
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
outlookindia.com
2018-12-16T20:36:08+0530
DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday proposed the name of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the next prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin said Rahul Gandhi had the capability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi. "We will strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands," Stalin declared.

Speaking at a public rally in Chennai the DMK chief said: "I propose we'll install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi govt", according to ANI.

"In the five years of PM Modi's rule, the country has gone 15 years back. If we give another chance to him, surely the country will go 50 years back. PM Modi is behaving like a king, that's why we've all come together to safeguard democracy and the country", he added.

Stalin made the announcement at a public rally in the presence of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, DMK leaders and several other parties.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi unveiled former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's statute at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

IANS

