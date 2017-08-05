The Website
05 August 2017

Lynching: Kerala CPI(M) To Give Rs 10 Lakh Solatium To Family Of Junaid Who Was Killed On Train

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo- Courtesy: facebook.com/PinarayiVijayan
outlookindia.com
2017-08-05T19:12:15+0530

CPI(M) in Kerala today said it would give Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the family of a Muslim youth Junaid, who was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train when was returning home after shopping for Eid in Delhi on June 22.

The CPI(M)'s state commitee took a decision in this regard at a meeting held here, a press release said.

Junaid's family had recently met the Chief Minister along with CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat at Kerala House in Delhi and had narrated the problems being faced by the family.

The family had sought financial help for the education of their children, the release said.

The amount would be handed over to the family through the central committee.

Junaid's body was dumped close to Asaoti village in Faridabad district. His brothers, Hashim and Sakir, were injured by the mob which allegedly also hurled communal slurs against them in Ballabgarh area of Faridabad.

(PTI)

