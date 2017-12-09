Shillong Student Killed, Friend Hurt In Attack By Neighbours Over Playing Loud Music

A 21-year-old engineering student from Shillong was killed and his friend seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours, who claimed they were having a loud birthday celebration, police said today.

The incident happened last night in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area here, Satnampura SHO Sukhpal Singh said.

Irked by the noise, two brothers - Rahul Kumar and his younger brother Ashok Kumar - allegedly assaulted the students with blunt objects, including a baseball bat, Singh added.

A police team, headed by ASP Harish Dyama, arrested the two accused from Kotrani culvert on a tip-off, Phagwara SP Parminder Singh Bhandal told reporters.

Four other accused Abhishek and Ankit (both teenaged sons of Rahul) and Rohit and Rishab (teenaged sons of Ashok) were still absconding, said Bhandal.

He said a baseball bat and a wooden handle of a spade used to hit the victims were recovered from the accused.

Bhandal said all six accused had first brickbatted the rented accommodation of a paying guest house where six students of the private university lived.

They then broke the door of the PG house and barged into it, attacking Ashish, his friend Aman Kumar and others with blunt and sharp-edged weapons, he said.

The deceased identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Shillong and a final year BTech student at a private university here, sustained head injuries and died on the spot, he said.

The injured, Aman Kumar, hailing from Bihar, was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The accused were booked on murder charges, he said.

