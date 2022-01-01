Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Low-key welcome of New Year in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders

Mumbaikars' favourite destinations like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and seafronts at Dadar, Girgaon and Juhu wore almost a deserted look as police personnel deployed at these places and on streets ensured that the prohibitory order was implemented strictly, an official said on Saturday.

Low-key welcome of New Year in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders
Favourite destinations in the city saw less crowd due to prohibitory orders. PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Trending

Low-key welcome of New Year in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T17:06:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 5:06 pm

For the second year in a row, the New Year eve celebrations remained muted in Mumbai in view of the order prohibiting public gatherings at popular places amid the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Police personnel were seen asking people to vacate these spots through the public announcement system before the 5 PM deadline on Friday. "This is an appreciation post for you Mumbai. These deserted and silent streets speak volumes about your concern for the city and its safety. What a perfect welcome to 2022," Mumbai Police tweeted on Friday night.

The Bandra-Worli sea link, BMC building, CSMT station etc were illuminated with lights to welcome the New Year. No lighting was done on the state secretariat. Due to the curbs, citizens preferred to ring in the New Year with families and friends at hotels, restaurants, and in some cases, on terraces of their housing societies.

Nakabandis or checking of vehicles was conducted at 134 spots by the police. Vehicles were checked and senior police officers patrolled streets, the official added. From Friday night till the early Saturday morning, Traffic Police personnel took blood samples of motorists to check drunk driving and filed cases. Similarly, cases were filed for rash driving, he said.

Another official said cases were registered against 1,375 drivers for violation of rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. He said 18 people were found to be driving drunk. Besides, 12 drivers were fined for rash driving, 408 for riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet and 16 bikers for riding triple seat. Cases were filed against six persons under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The Maharashtra capital on Friday reported 5,631 new COVID-19 cases, almost 2,000 more than Thursday, which took the caseload in the city on the last day of the year to 7,85,110, as per the civic body. This was a rise of 53 per cent over 3,671 cases recorded on Thursday.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of 282 samples sent for genome sequencing, 156 (55 per cent) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32 per cent) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant, as of Friday.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai New Year Celebrations COVID 19 Mumbai Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

India, Pakistan Continue With 31-Year-Old Practice of Exchanging Nuclear Installations

Police To Run DNA Test Suspecting Slain JeM Militant's Involvement In Pulwama Attack

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

NC, PDP workers protest after detention of their leaders

Farmers' 121-day-long stir ends after MLA Pankaj Singh intervenes

NEWSFLASH | Vaishno Devi Stampede: Two Members Of Inquiry Committee Visit Katra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

India And Pakistan Forces Bring In New Year By Exchanging Sweets At LoC

India And Pakistan Forces Bring In New Year By Exchanging Sweets At LoC

Haryana: Landslide Kills Two In Bhiwani Mine, Two Injured, Several Feared Trapped

Haryana: Landslide Kills Two In Bhiwani Mine, Two Injured, Several Feared Trapped

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement