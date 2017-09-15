Lord Parshuram Must Have Been An Engineer:Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that Lord Parshuram who is believed to have created Goa must have been an engineer who reclaimed the land from the sea.

Parrikar was addressing the Engineers Day function in the city.

"This is a day when India recognises the importance of engineering talent," the chief minister said.

Referring to the origin of Goa as per mythology, Parrikar said "it is said that Lord Parshuram created Goa. I believe that Parshuram must have been belonging to the clan of engineers who reclaimed the land from the sea."

"It was thousand years back that we knew about the instances like Hastinapur or Pandava Palace which showed the use of all kind of technology.

"Engineering is a very old art and skill that existed in India, which is recognised in the modern era," he said.

