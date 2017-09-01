Lookout Notice Issued Against 'Papa's Angel' Honeypreet Insaan For Conspiring To Free Rape Convict Ram Rahim

'Papa's Angel' Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insaan who is convicted of raping two Sadhvis and is sentenced to 20 years imprisonment is charged with conspiring to free her father after his conviction on Friday and has been issued a lookout notice.

Honeypreet Insaan is known to be the favorite of the Dera chief and a potential successor of her father. She accompanied Ram Rahim during his conviction, even took the liberty to board the chopper that took her father out of the Panchkula court complex after the conviction.

The Haryana government is now probing why Honeypreet was allowed to board that chopper.

A lookout notice has also been issued for Aditya Insaan, the mouthpiece of Dera Sacha Sauda, who is charged with inciting violence.

Following Ram Rahim's conviction, his 'bhakts' went on a rampage in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa, and Punjab, Haryana and their neighbouring states have since been on the edge.

Commandos of the Dera Chief had an almost foolproof plan to free the rape convict after the conviction. Honeypreet Insaan was also complicit in it.

Haryana's Inspector General (IG) K. K. Rao confirmed that the security personnel of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh tried to help him escape as soon as he stepped out of the court, but were unsuccessful in their attempt due to the tight security arrangements.

He said that Ram Rahim's 'red suitcase,' which he brought with himself, caught the eyes of almost everyone. It was actually used as a signal to instigate the violence outside the court after his conviction.

"Baba had planned a conspiracy. As soon as the court pronounced him guilty, he asked us to bring the Red bag, saying that his clothes are inside that bag. The bag was a signal for the supporters of baba, who were waiting outside. As soon as the bag was taken out, we heard his supporters started protesting outside and it was then we came to know that he has planned to give signals to this protestor and everything had a hidden meaning," he added.

Further discussing about another incident which made them yet more alert, Rao said that post verdict, Ram Rahim and his daughter were standing in the corridor for quite a long time, even after being told to not to stand there. He said that both of them were just wasting the time by standing there, as if they were waiting for something to happen.

38 people died in the aftermath of the violence and properties worth crores destroyed. The Punjab and Haryana court had attached the properties of the Dera Chief to compensate for the loss.