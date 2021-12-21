Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members on various issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

While some of the Opposition members were demanding sacking of Union Minister for Home Affair Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Shiv Sena was demanding action in the matter pertaining to the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Karnataka.

Carrying placards, DMK members were demanding that Tamil Nadu be exempted from NEET exam, conducted for admissions to medical and dental colleges. Amid the din, the House took up several questions during the Question Hour.

While replying to a question of a BJP member, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at the Opposition members, alleging that they have lowered the dignity of the House with their protests. He appreciated Speaker Om Birla for his patience in running the proceedings of the House amid the Opposition protests.

"I want to thank you (Speaker) for your patience. The Opposition has lowered the dignity of the House. Those who talk about democracy after going out (of the House), they are lowering democracy here," he said.

Amid the protests, the Speaker announced the launch of a mobile application for members and asked them to download it on their devices to see live telecast of Parliament proceedings, view parliamentary papers, written questions-answers, bulletins and other important documents.

Birla also asked them to get the mobile application downloaded on the devices of the people of their respective constituencies as well "so that you can show your conduct" to them.

"This will be very useful for you. It is my request to you that you also make people download this app in your respective constituencies so that you can show your conduct to people," he said.

The speaker repeatedly urged the protesting Opposition members to go back to their respective seats and let the House function properly, saying "I am requesting you for the last day (antim din)".

"I have a lot of expectations from you for running the House proceedings.You should make efforts to ensure than the House functions. Maintain the decorum of the House. On every issue, whatever issue you want to raise, I will give adequate time and opportunity," he said.

"Go back to your seats, raise all the questions and issues pertaining to your respective constituencies. If you want I will run the House...We should try to see how we can maintain the dignity of the House and fulfil people's expectations and aspirations," he added.

He adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm as the Opposition refused to relent.

With inputs from PTI.