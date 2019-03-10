Lok Sabha Elections: Find Out When Your State Votes

The much awaited Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, the Election Commisison announced on Sunday.

In the first phase, 91 constituencies spread across 20 states and union territories will go to the polls on April 11, followed by 97 constituencies (13 states and UTs) on April 18 for the second phase.

The third phase on April 23 will involve 115 constituencies (14 states, UTs) followed by 71 constituencies (nine states) on April 29. The fifth stage on May 6 will see 51 constituencies (7 states), 59 constituencies (7 states, UTs) on May 12 and the final stage will be held on May 19 covering 59 constituencies (8 states, UTs).

Here's a break down of the polling dates for all states and union territories (UTs):

Andhra Pradesh: Single phase elections on April 11

Arunachal Pradesh: Single phase elections on April 11

Lakshwadeep: Single phase elections on April 11

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Single phase elections on April 11

Meghalaya: Single phase elections on April 11

Mizoram: Single phase elections on April 11

Nagaland: Single phase elections on April 11

Sikkim: Single phase elections on April 11

Uttarakhand: Single phase elections on April 11

Assam: Voting in three phases on 11 April, 18 April and 23 April

Bihar: Voting in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, 6 May, 21 May, 19 May

Chandigarh: Voting in single phase on May 19

Chhattisgarh: Voting in three phases on April 11, April 18, April 23

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Single phase elections on April 23

Daman and Diu: Single phase elections on April 23

Delhi: Single phase elections on May 12

Goa: Single phase elections on April 23

Gujarat: Single phase elections on April 23

Haryana: Single phase elections on May 12

Himachal Pradesh: Single phase elections on May 19

Jammu & Kashmir: 5 phase election on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6

Jharkhand: Four-phase election on April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19

Karnataka: Two phases on April 18, April 23

Kerala: Single phase on April 23

Madhya Pradesh: Four phases on April 29, May 6, May 21, May 19

Maharashtra: Four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29

Manipur: Two phases on April 11 and April 11

Odisha: Four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29

Puducherry: Single phase on April 18

Punjab: Single phase on May 19

Rajasthan: Two phases on April 29, May 6

Tamil Nadu: Single phase April 18

Telangana: Single phase April 11

Tripura: Two phases on April 11, April 18

Uttar Pradesh: All seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19

West Bengal: All seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19

Apart from Lok Sabha elections, the assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections but not in Jammu and Kashmir due to security reasons, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal and Sikkim will go to polls for all seats in their respective assemblies as well as the Lok Sabha in the first phase on April 11.

Parliamentary and assembly polls will be held in Odisha across the first four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29, respectively.