The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:12 pm National News Analysis

Locals Flag Rail Fracture In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, Mishap Averted

Outlook Web Bureau
Locals Flag Rail Fracture In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, Mishap Averted
Representative Image/ File
Locals Flag Rail Fracture In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, Mishap Averted
outlookindia.com
2017-09-07T13:13:02+0530

A train accident was averted on Thursday after the locals of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district detected a crack on the railway track, minutes before the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass, officials said.

Alert locals managed to get the Delhi-Kanpur Kalindi Express stopped before the damaged portion of the track, police officials said.

Railway officials, accompanied by local police, visited the spot near Bhopatpatti and the train left for its destination after 30 minutes.

Advertisement opens in new window

Fatehgarh Superintendent of Police Dayanand Mishra said the matter is being probed.

The report comes just hours after seven coaches of the Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express derailed near Obra Dam station in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

There was no report any injuries in the derailment of the Shaktipunj Express.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Railways - Accidents, Mishaps etc Railways National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Engine, Power Coach Of Delhi-Rajdhani Express Derails Near Minto Bridge
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters