England and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been charged with breaching of betting rules by the Football Association on Monday.

The 29-year-old now faces a ban from football with FA alleging that the breaches took place in January 2018, when he was on loan from Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion.

Sturridge has until November 20 to respond to the charge.

Liverpool reacted by saying the 29-year-old Sturridge has "stated categorically that he has never gambled on football."

"Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process," Liverpool said in a statement, "and has assured the club he will continue to do so."

In April last year, Premier League player Joey Barton was banned for 18 months for placing more than a thousand bets on football over an 11-year period, including games he played in.

The FA said Sturridge is alleged to have breached two rules. The first relates to bets on matches or any other football matter, and the second involves providing information about football from his privileged position to another person for the purposes of betting.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker has played 26 times for England, the most recent appearance coming in October 2017.

He is back in favour at Liverpool and has scored four goals as the backup striker to Roberto Firmino this season.

(With Agency inputs)