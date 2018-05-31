Bypolls Results: BJP Loses Kairana, Noorpur In UP

The BJP today lost the bypolls in the much crucial Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the state-wise trends in the bypolls held to various Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in different states.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP today stared at major electoral upsets with the joint opposition candidate, RLD's Tabassum Hasan, leading in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency and the SP ahead in the Noorpur Assembly seat, officials said.

After 20 rounds of counting, Tabassum Hasan polled 4,01,464 votes, while her nearest rival, BJP's Mriganka Singh, got 3,52,173 votes. The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mriganka Singh's father, BJP MP Hukum Singh.

In the Noorpur Assembly by-election, Samajwadi Party's Naeemul Hasan was set to win with a margin of 5,678 votes after the final round of counting over his nearest rival Avni Singh of BJP

Maharashtra

The BJP has won Palghar bypoll Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra by 29572 votes.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, NCP candidate Madhukar Kukde was leading with 85,160 votes while the BJP's Hemant Patle was at second place with 80,131 votes after the fifth round of counting.

Besides, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's nominee Baliram Jadhav got 1,16,045 votes, Kiran Ghala of the CPI(M) got 54,788 while Congress' Damodar Shingda secured 30,059 votes.

Bihar

RJD today won the Jokihat assembly seat in a bypoll in Bihar defeating JD(U) by a huge margin of 41,000 votes.

RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam defeated Murshid Alam of JD(U) by over 41,000 votes, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Baiju Nath Kumar said.

Punjab

Punjab's ruling Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi today won Shahkot Assembly bypoll, defeating his nearest rival, Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Naib Singh Kohar, by a margin of 38,801 votes, an election office spokesperson said.

Ladi got 82,745 votes while Akali Dal's candidate Kohar polled 43,944 votes, he said.

Karnataka

Congress' N Munirathna wins the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru by a margin of over 25,400 votes. This is the first election after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy came to power.

West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress today surged ahead of its BJP rival in the Maheshtala Assembly seat in West Bengal by a margin of more than 28,000 votes after nine rounds of counting, EC sources said.

While TMC candidate Dulal Das secured 47293 votes, BJP nominee Sujit Ghosh bagged 18940 votes.

The Left Front candidate Prabhat Chowdhury, who is supported by the Congress, got 13964 votes.

A total of 21 rounds of counting will take place.

Kerala

Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan today won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's P S Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today retained both Silli and Gomia assembly seats in the by-election, state Chief Electoral Officer L Khiangte said.

In Gomia, JMM's candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13,00 votes while BJP's nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third on the seat.

In Silli, JMM's Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto by 13,000 votes.

Uttarakhand

The BJP which suffered bypoll losses in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh today had the consolation of retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand, with party nominee Munni Devi Shah defeating her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes, officials here said.

Meghalaya

The opposition Congress today became the single largest party in Meghalaya after its candidate Miani D Shira won the bye-election from Ampati Assembly seat, vacated by her father Mukul Sangma early this year.

"INC candidate Miani D Shira won by 3191 votes. She secured 14,259 votes against a total of 11,069 votes polled by NPP candidate Clement G Momin," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

Nagaland

Tokheho Yepthomi of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) has consolidated its lead over his NPF nominee by increasing its margin to over 41,000 votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat, EC sources said.