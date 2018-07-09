Live-Streaming Of Court Proceedings Across Country Can Be Undertaken: Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that live streaming of court proceedings across the country can be undertaken.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the parties to give suggestions to the Attorney General for formulating holistic guidelines for live-streaming of court proceedings.



The apex court had on May 3 sought the response of the Centre to pleas seeking live streaming, video recording or transcribing of judicial proceedings in courts.



Attorney General had earlier told the court that live streaming of court proceedings was an accepted practice in various countries.



In a bid to bring in transparency, the top court had last year allowed the installation of CCTV recording with audio in trial courts and tribunals in every state.



A petition, filed by a law student, has also sought a direction for setting up of live streaming rooms within the apex court premises and granting access to legal interns.



The plea, filed by Swapnil Tripathi, a student of National Law University in Jodhpur, has asked for requisite guidelines to facilitate witnessing of proceedings for the interns.

(PTI)