There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Police confirmed death of two people while several others have been injured.
A blast inside the district court complex here on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.
"Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as the state assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex pic.twitter.com/T6trPdLr6b— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
Visuals of police personnel inside the court have emerged as they try to take control of the situation. In the video, terms like 'thande ho jaao' (keep calm) and 'peeche hato' (stay back) can be heard as the court premises is left in helter skelter after the explosion.
Punjab Police moving away the press and common public to launch initial probe and move the dead bodies for examination. Some saying it could also be a cylinder blast which resulted in a wall collapsing. Nature of the blast unclear still at this stage. pic.twitter.com/cDuY2ItCpu— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 23, 2021
