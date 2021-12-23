A blast inside the district court complex here on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex pic.twitter.com/T6trPdLr6b

"Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as the state assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Visuals from inside the Ludhiana district court complex after the blast

Visuals of police personnel inside the court have emerged as they try to take control of the situation. In the video, terms like 'thande ho jaao' (keep calm) and 'peeche hato' (stay back) can be heard as the court premises is left in helter skelter after the explosion.