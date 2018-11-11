India Beat Windies By 6 Wickets In Chennai Thriller, Complete 3-0 Series Clean Sweep

India beat the West Indies by six wickets in the third and final match to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20 series. Shikhar Dhawan (92) and Rishabh Pant (58) scored superb half-centuries to guide the team home in the last ball of the thrilling match.

Dhawan hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 62-ball innings for a career-best score and forged a scintillating 130-run partnership with Pant for the third wicket to take India home in the last ball of the innings.

There was some drama towards the end as India lost the wickets of Pant and Dhawan leaving the host to score one run off the last delivery bowled by Fabian Allen to secure the victory.

Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik ran the single after Allen misfielded the former's shot to pick up the winning run.

Earlier, left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran's quick-fire half-century powered West Indies to a competitive 181 for 3.

Chasing the target of 182 to win, Dhawan and Rishab came together at 45 for 2 after India had lost skipper Rohit Sharma (4) and K L Rahul (17).

Brief Score:

West Indies: 181/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 53; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28).

India: 182/4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Rishabh Pant 58; Keemo Paul 2/32).

Man of the match: Shikhar Dhawan

Man of the series: Kuldeep Yadav

With that, Windies tour of Indian 2018 came to an end. India won the two-match Test series 2-0, then faced some challenges in the ODIs, but won 3-1 with one match tied. Then, it's 3-0 in the T20Is.

All the results:

1st Test at Rajkot: India won by an innings and 272 runs [IND 649/9d; WI 181 & 196 (f/o)]

2nd Test at Hyderabad: India won by 10 wickets [WI 311 & 127; IND 367 & 75/0, Target 72]

1st ODI at Guwahati: India won by 8 wickets with 47 balls to spare [WI 322/8; 326/2 from 42.1 overs]

2nd ODI at Vizag: Match tied [IND 321/6; WI 321/7]

3rd ODI at Pune: Windies won by 43 runs [WI 283/9; IND 240 all out in 37.4 overs]

4th ODI at Mumbai: Indian won by 224 runs [IND 377/5; WI 153 all out in 36.2 overs]5th ODI at Thiruvananthapuram: India won by nine wickets in 211 balls to spare [WI 104; IND 105/1 in 14.5 overs]

1st T20I at Kolkata: India won by five wickets [109/8; IND 110/5 in 17.5 overs]

2nd T20I at Lucknow: India won by 71 runs [IND 195/2; WI 124/9]

3rd T20I at Chennai: India won by six wickets in the last ball [WI 181/3; IND 182/4]

India Innings; Target 182

Over 19.6 || Score 182/4 (Manish Pandey 4; Dinesh Karthik 0)

Fabian Allen to Shikhar Dhawan. Two runs off the first ball. He entered the 90s, and India need three from five. A single. India need two from four. Manish Pandey took a single, scored levelled. India need one from three. Dhawan blocked one. India need one from two. Then, Dhawan out, caught at long-on by Kieron Pollard.

Wicket: Shikhar Dhawan c Kieron Pollard b Fabian Allen 92(62); Fall of wicket: 4/181 (19.5 Over)

One from one. And Manish Pandey took a single. India won by six wickets. Allen's figures: 3-0-23-1.

Over 19 || Score 174/3 (Shikhar Dhawan 89; Manish Pandey 2)

Rishabh Pant, again. Reckless personified. Going for the glory, ended up losing the wicket. Keemo Paul hit the middle stump with a fullish delivery.

Wicket: Rishabh Pant b Keemo Paul 58(38); Fall of wicket: 3/175 (18.2 Over)

With that came the end of a brilliant 130-run stand, which is India's second highest for the third wicket in T20Is.

Manish Pandey, the new man played out the next three balls for a nought, then a double. Three runs and a wicket from the over. Pauls's figures: 4-0-32-2.

India need five from six.

Over 18 || Score 174/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 88; Rishabh Pant 58)

10 runs from Oshane Thomas' last over. Two fours and two singles from it. His four overs went for 43 runs for one wicket, that off Lokesh Rahul. Then, Carlos Brathwaite then leaked 11 runs from a nine-ball over. The skipper's bowling spell read: 4-0-41-0.

India need another eight runs from 12 balls.

Over 16 || Score 153/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 76; Rishabh Pant 52)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have posted a 100+ stand as India galloped towards the target. Meanhile, Pant has become the second youngest Indian to score a t20I fifty after Rohit Sharma. Pant reached he mini milestone off the 30th ball.

India need another 29 runs off 24. Dhawan and Pant stand now worth 108 off 65 balls, and 41 of those came in the last four overs.

Keemo Paul, who was brilliant a while ago, went for 14 runs in his third over. In the previous over, Carlos Brathwaite leaked nine runs.

Over 14 || Score 130/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 60; Rishabh Pant 46)

Another big over for India. 18 runs from the 13th over, bowled by Kieron Pollard. Rishabh Pant started with a four, then a single. Shikhar Dhawan hit the third ball for a four, then a couple. A single off the fifth ball to rotate the strike. Pant finished off the over with a six over long-on.

Then, 10 runs from Fabian Allen's second over, with Pant hitting his third six of the day. Three singles, then Pant lofted the fourth ball over deep square leg boundary.

India need another 52 runs from 36 balls. Dhawan and Pant have added 85 from 53 balls.

Over 12 || Score 102/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 51; Rishabh Pant 27)

Massive over for India as Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan hit a six each against Oshane Thomas. 18 runs. Dhawan took a double off the first ball. then a single. Pant hit the third ball for the first six over deep square leg. A single, then a no ball. Dhawan hit the free-hit delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket for the second six.

Then, bowling change for the Windies. Fabian Allen on. Four singles, then Dhawan took a double. Another double and Dhawan has his first fifty of the series. Long time coming.

Eight runs from the 12th over. Dhawan and Pant have posted 57 runs from 47 balls for the third wicket stand. India need another 80 runs from 48 balls.

Over 10 || Score 76/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rishabh Pant 18)

Good over for India. Rishabh Pant the Windies captain for two fours, off the second and last ball of the ninth over. Nine runs from Carlos Brathwaite's second over.

Pant hit another four in the next over, bowled by Kieron Pollard. Shikhar Dhawan took a single off the first ball, then after a dot ball, Pant hit the third ball for a four. Seven runs from the ever. India need 106 runs from 60 balls.

Over 8 || Score 60/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 33; Rishabh Pant 5)

Kieron Pollard conceded only four runs from his first over while wicket-taker Keemo Paul returned to a 6-run second over. India need another 122 runs from 72 balls.

In the last four overs, India have added 25 runs for the loss of KL Rahul's wicket.

Over 6 || Score 50/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 27; Rishabh Pant 1)

Fifty up for India but in a spot of bother. Just lost Lokesh Rahul. Caught behind as Oshane Thomas celebrate his first wicket of the day.

Wicket: Lokesh Rahul c Denesh Ramdin b Oshane Thomas 17(10); Fall of wicket: 2/45 (5.2 Over)

Rishabh Pant is the new man.

Over 4 || Score 35/1 (Shikhar Dhawan 22; KL Rahul 9)

Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have steadied Indian innings. They have added 22 runs.

Wicket: Rohit Sharma c Carlos Brathwaite b Keemo Paul 4(6); Fall of wicket: 1/13 (2.2 Over)

Over 2 || Score 13/0 (Shikhar Dhawan 9; Rohit Sharma 4)

Good start by the Indian openers. 13 from the first two overs, eight of those from the second, bowled by Oshane Thomas. Two fours from it, both hit by Shikhar Dhawan.

In the first over, Rohit Sharma hit Khary Pierre for a four off the third ball. Five from the first over.

West Indies Innings

Nicholas Pooran's quick-fire half-century powered West Indies to a competitive total. The left-handed batsman, who was promoted ahead of big player Kieron Pollard, blasted four boundaries and as many sixes in his 25-ball unbeaten innings. His blistering 87-run unbeaten partnership in 43 balls with fellow southpaw Darren Bravo (43 off 37 balls) enabled the team to move from 94 for 3 to 181 in the allotted 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who got a lot of turn off the wicket, was the most successful Indian bowler with 2 for 28 from his four overs but faced the heat towards the end when Pooran and Bravo went on the attack. Washington Sundar, who took the wicket of Denesh Ramdin (15), was the other wicket-taker. Young pacer Khaleel Ahmed had a good start to his spell but he couldn't make much of an impression. Experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar too remained without wickets.

Over 20 || Score 181/3 (Darren Bravo 43; Nicholas Pooran 53)

Khaleel Ahmed, from 3-0-14-0, ended with figures of 4-0-37-0. Nicholas Pooran showed his class, hitting his maiden fifty. His 25-ball knock included four sixes and four fours.

He and Darren Bravo added 87 runs from 43 runs, with 49 of those coming from the last four overs.

Over 19 || Score 158/3 (Darren Bravo 37; Nicholas Pooran 38)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded nine runs from the penultimate over of the innings. A single off the first ball, then a four. Yuzvendra Chahal dropped Nicholas Pooran at point and the ball went for a boundary. Four more singles. Bhuvi's figures: 4-0-39-0.

Over 18 || Score 149/3 (Darren Bravo 34; Nicholas Pooran 32)

One brilliant over from Khaleel Ahmed. Only four runs from it. Two singles and a double. His figures so far: 3-0-14-0.

Over 17 || Score 145/3 (Darren Bravo 31; Nicholas Pooran 31)

Yuzvendra Chahal wilted under the pressure, and leaked 13 runs from his final over, for figures of 4-0-28-2.

The over started with a six, a switch-hit six by Nicholas Pooran. Two wides followed, then a couple. Three singles and a dot ball.

The stand is now worth 51 off 25 balls.

Over 16 || Score 132/3 (Darren Bravo 30; Nicholas Pooran 21)

Huge over. Krunal Pandya punished by Darren Bravo. 16 from it. Two wides, then two singles. A four, then a double. Bravo lofted the fifth ball over long-off for a six. A dot, which could have easily called a wide. Pandya's figures read: 4-0-40-0.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered the same fate but from a different batsman. Nicholas Pooran hit India's premier pacer for back-to-back sixes, off the second and third deliveries, either side of the pitch. 15 runs from the over. Bhuvi's figures so far: 3-0-30-0.

In the last four overs, Windies have added 48 runs losing one wicket, and this stand is now worth 38 off 19.

Over 14 || Score 101/3 (Darren Bravo 16; Nicholas Pooran 6)

It was going for runs. Two wides, a single, a dot then a six, followed by a wide. But the bowler had the last laugh, as they say. Denesh Ramdin tried to play against the turn and was clean bowled. Change of pace doing the trick for Washington Sundar.

Wicket: Denesh Ramdin b Washington Sundar 15(15); Fall of wicket: 94/3 (12.5 Over)

11 runs and a wicket from the over. Nicholas Pooran is the new man for the Windies. Thus Sundar completed his spell for figures of 4-0-33-1.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned for his second over. Good one. Only seven runs, with the last ball going for a four off thick outside edge of Pooran's blade. Hundred up for the Windies.

Over 12 || Score 84/2 (Darren Bravo 14; Denesh Ramdin 9)

Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin have added 22 runs from 18 balls to steady the Windies innings after Yuzvendra Chahal strikes. In the last four overs, they have added 25 runs losing one wicket.

Both Chahal and Krunal Pandya have bowled three overs each. Chahal has figures of 3-0-15-2, while Pandya 3-0-24-0.

Over 9 || Score 62/2 (Darren Bravo 6; Denesh Ramdin 0)

Two wickets in two overs for Yuzvendra Chahal. Removed Shimron Hetmyer off the last ball of the ninth over. Caught by Krunal Pandya at point.

Wicket: Shimron Hetmyer c Krunal Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal 26(21); Fall of wicket: 62/2 (8.6 Over)

Denesh Ramdin is the new man. Three runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 7 || Score 56/1 (Shimron Hetmyer 22; Darren Bravo 2)

Another bowling change for India and it worked. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Shai Hope, caught at deep square leg. First ball strike for the leg-spinner.

Wicket: Shai Hope c Washington Sundar b Yuzvendra Chahal 24(22); Fall of wicket: 51/1 (6.1 Over)

Darren Bravo, the new man quickly onto the work. Four singles, a wide and a wicket from the over.

Over 6 || Score 51/0 (Shai Hope 24; Shimron Hetmyer 22)

Brilliant start from the Windies openers. Another couple of good overs. Double bowling change for India, bringing in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya.

Bhuvi, the most experienced of the lot, conceded nine runs from his first over, including two fours off the first and fourth balls both hit by Shai Hope.

Then, three-match old Pandya was hit for two sixes off the second and last ball by Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. 13 runs from the over.

Over 4 || Score 29/0 (Shai Hope 8; Shimron Hetmyer 16)

Nine and 14 runs from the last two overs as the Windies openers changed gears at Chennai. Khaleel Ahmed was hit for two fours in his second over, one each by Shai Hope, off the third ball and Shimron Hetmyer, off the last ball.

Then, Washington Sundar leaked 14 runs as Hetmyer hit two fours off the third and fifth balls. Then there were five wides too, making things look bleak for the young spinner in front of his home supporters.

Over 2 || Score 6/0 (Shai Hope 2; Shimron Hetmyer 4)

Khaleel Ahmed started the proceedings with a dot ball to Shai Hope. The young India pacer followed it up with three more dot balls, then a single. A dot to end the first over.

Washington Sundar, playing his first match of the series, shared the new ball. Five runs from the over, a single and a four. Shimron Hetmyer hit the third ball for a boundary at deep square leg.

Toss:

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first. With Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav and also Umesh Yadav rested, India have brought Yuzvendra Chahal and local boy Washington Sundar. Windies are unchanged. Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal Windies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

Series Recap:

India struggled to beat the Windies in the first T20I, but skipper Rohit Sharma ensured that there's no recap of that nervy Kolkata win by hitting a ton in Lucknow. The win on the eve of Diwali helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It, however, reduces the third and final match of the Windies tour to a dead rubber, but there's a lot to be played for both the sides.

Here's how you can watch the match LIVE.

India will hope for a series clean sweep before the start of the Australia tour. The first match of Down Under is scheduled of November 21, only a ten days gap. India have previously won both the Test (2-0) and ODI (3-1) series.

Preview:

Having sealed the series with a comprehensive win in the second T20I, India will aim for a series clean sweep when they meet the West Indies for one last time this year.

India rode of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant ton to win the second Twenty20 International match on the eve of Diwali at Lucknow. Now, India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep while also looking to test the bench strength. India can sure utilise the services of Shreyas Iyer, MS Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem.

The selectors decided to rest pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Sunday's game, allow them to be in the best physical condition ahead of the tour to Australia. Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad.

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I match between India and the West Indies being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.