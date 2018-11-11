Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I match between India and the West Indies being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Live Updates:

Over 9 || Score 62/2 (Darren Bravo 6; Denesh Ramdin 0)

Two wickets in two overs for Yuzvendra Chahal. Removed Shimron Hetmyer off the last ball of the ninth over. Caught by Krunal Pandya at point.

Wicket: Shimron Hetmyer c Krunal Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal 26(21); Fall of wicket: 62/2 (8.6 Over)

Denesh Ramdin is the new man. Three runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 7 || Score 56/1 (Shimron Hetmyer 22; Darren Bravo 2)

Another bowling change for India and it worked. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Shai Hope, caught at deep square leg. First ball strike for the leg-spinner.

Wicket: Shai Hope c Washington Sundar b Yuzvendra Chahal 24(22); Fall of wicket: 51/1 (6.1 Over)

Darren Bravo, the new man quickly onto the work. Four singles, a wide and a wicket from the over.

Over 6 || Score 51/0 (Shai Hope 24; Shimron Hetmyer 22)

Brilliant start from the Windies openers. Another couple of good overs. Double bowling change for India, bringing in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya.

Bhuvi, the most experienced of the lot, conceded nine runs from his first over, including two fours off the first and fourth balls both hit by Shai Hope.

Then, three-match old Pandya was hit for two sixes off the second and last ball by Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. 13 runs from the over.

Over 4 || Score 29/0 (Shai Hope 8; Shimron Hetmyer 16)

Nine and 14 runs from the last two overs as the Windies openers changed gears at Chennai. Khaleel Ahmed was hit for two fours in his second over, one each by Shai Hope, off the third ball and Shimron Hetmyer, off the last ball.

Then, Washington Sundar leaked 14 runs as Hetmyer hit two fours off the third and fifth balls. Then there were five wides too, making things look bleak for the young spinner in front of his home supporters.

Over 2 || Score 6/0 (Shai Hope 2; Shimron Hetmyer 4)

Khaleel Ahmed started the proceedings with a dot ball to Shai Hope. The young India pacer followed it up with three more dot balls, then a single. A dot to end the first over.

Washington Sundar, playing his first match of the series, shared the new ball. Five runs from the over, a single and a four. Shimron Hetmyer hit the third ball for a boundary at deep square leg.

Toss:

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first. With Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav and also Umesh Yadav rested, India have brought Yuzvendra Chahal and local boy Washington Sundar. Windies are unchanged. Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal Windies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

Series Recap:

India struggled to beat the Windies in the first T20I, but skipper Rohit Sharma ensured that there's no recap of that nervy Kolkata win by hitting a ton in Lucknow. The win on the eve of Diwali helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It, however, reduces the third and final match of the Windies tour to a dead rubber, but there's a lot to be played for both the sides.

Here's how you can watch the match LIVE.

India will hope for a series clean sweep before the start of the Australia tour. The first match of Down Under is scheduled of November 21, only a ten days gap. India have previously won both the Test (2-0) and ODI (3-1) series.

Preview:

Having sealed the series with a comprehensive win in the second T20I, India will aim for a series clean sweep when they meet the West Indies for one last time this year.

India rode of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant ton to win the second Twenty20 International match on the eve of Diwali at Lucknow. Now, India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep while also looking to test the bench strength. India can sure utilise the services of Shreyas Iyer, MS Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem.

The selectors decided to rest pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Sunday's game, allow them to be in the best physical condition ahead of the tour to Australia. Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad.