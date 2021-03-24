March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Lead Windies By 153 Runs

Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Lead Windies By 153 Runs

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st Test day 4 between West Indies and Sri Lanka from Antigua here:

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Lead Windies By 153 Runs
Having lost both T20Is and ODIs, Sri Lanka led by Dimuth Karunaratne now face another massive task in the Test series against Composite: Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies.
File Photos
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Lead Windies By 153 Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T19:31:23+05:30

Sri Lanka led the West Indies by 153 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand by stumps on the third day of the first cricket Test.  On a day of changing fortunes, Sri Lanka first wrapped up the West Indies first innings for 271 — a lead of 102 over its own first innings of 169. Sri Lanka then reached stumps at 255-4. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st Test day 4 between West Indies and Sri Lanka from Antigua here:

Live Scorecard | Day 3 Report | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Winning Gold In Shooting World Cup, Chinky Yadav Says, 'Sometimes, I Feel Pressure'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Antigua West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Windies Cricket Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos