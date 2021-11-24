Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
SL vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: It's Advantage Sri Lanka But Rain Looms In Galle

Follow Day 4 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lankan spinners have dominated the match so far.

Sri Lanka continue to control the rain-hit first Test at Galle. Follow live cricket scores of SL vs WI Day 4 here. | AP

2021-11-24T08:48:40+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 8:48 am

Day 4 of the first cricket Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies on Wednesday is likely to determine the course of the Galle contest. A lot of overs have been lost on day 3 on Tuesday due to rain and there is forecast for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. West Indies, 224 for nine wickets when bad weather ended play, trail by 162 runs. Get here live cricket scores and updates of SL vs WI here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS)

West Indies have their backs to the wall in the Galle Test. In the 38 overs which were played on Tuesday, West Indies, who started at the overnight score of 113 for six, had a mixed day in the middle.

Two crucial partnerships - 63 between Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers and 49 between Rakheem Cornwall and Joshua Da Silva -- gave some respectability to the West Indies innings.

Lankan spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken three wickets apiece but some resolute defending by Da Silva, who is unbeaten on 11 off 70 balls, kept the Caribbeans afloat on a day when three and a half hours were lost to the elements.

More rain is forecast on days four and five. If and when play resumes, Sri Lanka can take the new ball.

