Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
RR Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wobbly Mumbai Indians Desperate For A Win

Follow live cricket scores of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. as both teams want to stay in contention for a playoff spot in IPL 2021.

RR Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wobbly Mumbai Indians Desperate For A Win
To stay in contention for a playoff spot, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians need to win the remaining two matches at the IPL 2021 group stage. But Rajasthan Royals are backing themselves to qualify as well. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs MI here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

RR Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Wobbly Mumbai Indians Desperate For A Win
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T17:49:25+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 5:49 pm

IPL 2021 Match 51

  • Mumbai Indians

  • Rajasthan Royals

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 5:42 PM

    Welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the crucial IPL 2021 league match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians. Both teams will be desperate for a win as there are four teams eyeing the fourth and last spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs. Both MI and RR have 10 points from 12 matches.
     
    Rohit Sharma will hate to be in the position Mumbai Indians are in now. With the second-worst run-rate in IPL 2021 and 10 points from 12 matches, the defending champions have done precious little to deserve a place in the last-four stage of the tournament. But tonight's Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash in Sharjah should be a tightly fought contest because both teams will want to win and stay in contention for the playoffs. RR too are on 10 points from 12 matches but have a better run-rate than MI and if they can win their next two games, Sanju Samson's team will manage to squeeze into the knockouts. In terms of intent, Rajasthan Royals did very well to chase 190 runs against Chennai Super Kings on October 2. The seven-wicket win was fashioned by fifties from Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal after Rahul Tewatia took 3 for 39 to break the back of CSK's top order batting that profited from Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL century. Mumbai Indians are coming off a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Nothing has been going right for MI in UAE. Good starts have been wasted, the middle-order that secured so many wins last season is missing spark and the Pandya brothers have not been able to display their full potential. Will MI make some strategic changes in the batting line-up vs RR? Follow live cricket scores and live blog of RR vs MI here.

