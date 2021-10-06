RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

Players Speak Virat Kohli (RCB): Rebuilding was the key after we lost a couple of early wickets. Maxwell’s run-out was the game changing moment of us. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH): The hand is fine. When AB was batting, I was thinking on the process and trying to bowl the yorkers.

SRH's 3rd win With this loss, RCB are at 16 points from 13 matches. SRH pick up their third win of the IPL 2021. The defeat also dents RCB's aim for a top-two finish in the tournament.







SRH win What a match. Bhuveshnar bowls the final over for SRH and he didn't disappoint. Needing 13 runs in the last over, De Villers hit a six in the fourth ball but Bhuvneshwar pulls off a stunning four-run win to register their third win of the IPL 2021.

Shahbaz departs Shahbaz departs after scoring 9-ball 14, caught by Williamson off Holder. RCB 128/6 after 18.4 overs.

Padikkal departs Two wickets in quick succession for SRH. RCB lose Padikkal for 41, caught by Samad, off Rashid. RCB RCB 113/5 after 17 overs. Need 29 runs

Maxwell departs Maxwell's stay in the middle ends, the right-hander fells short of the crease for 25-ball 40. RCB 92/4 after 14.1 overs.

Maxwell leads counterattack Maxwell leads RCB counterattack as he targets Rashid for a couple of sixes. The Australian is batting at 36 while Padikkal is giving him company at 29 not out. RCB 86/3 after 14 overs.

RCB Struggle At the halfway mark, RCB are struggling at 67/3 after 10 overs. Maxwell (23*) and Padikkal (24*) are at the crease.

Umran Malik Sizzles Umran Malik has been a find for SRH this season. Coming in as a net bowler to the senior team replacing T Natarajan, the Jammu lad has taken everyone by surprise with his consistent speed hitting the deck at 153kmps at times. Had he played more matches, SRH's fortunes would have been different.

Bharat goes Another setback for RCB as Bharat nicks one behind to Saha for 12, bowled by Umran Malik. Maxwell joins Padikkal (18*) in the middle. SRH 38/3 after 6.5 overs.

RCB in Trouble RCB in trouble. After Kohli, its Christian who goes back for just 1. Kaul is the lucky man. RCB 18/2 after 3.2 overs.

Kohli Departs Drama, Drama. Bhuvneshwar sends Kohli back in the first over for just 5, plumb in front. RCB 6/1 after 1 over.

Stat Harshal Patel is just three wickets away from becoming the bowler with most wickets in an IPL season. With 29 scalps already this season, Harshal is currently third in the list behind Dwayne Bravo (32 in 2013) and Kagiso Rabada (30 in 2020).

Innings Break Harshal dismisses Holder for 16, his third of the match, as RCB restrict SRH to 141/7 after 20 overs. Credit goes to the RCB bowlers as they gave just 36 runs in the last six overs and also picked up five wickets out to pull off a brilliant comeback.

Saha departs Harshal gets his second of the match, picks Saha for just 10. SRH 124/6 after 17.2 overs. Holder is batting on seven.

SRH Problems Several times, SRH have collapsed after setting a platform in this tournament, something that has haunted them dearly. With Saha (6*) and Holder (5*) in the middle, SRH would aim around 150-plus to give bowlers something to defend. SRH 120/5 after 17 overs.

SRH in dire straits Two wickets in quick successions. SRH in trouble. Christian picks Roy while Chahal dismisses Samad as SRH slump from 105/3 to 107/5 after 15.1 overs.

SRH lose third SRH lose their third. Garg holes out to ABD off Christian for 15. Meanwhile, 100 up for SRH. Roy (43*) survived a caught behind scare but he successfully challenges the review. SRH 105/3 after14.1 overs.

Harshal Strikes Harshal to RCB's rescue. The right-arm pacer dismisses dangerous Williamson, clean bowled for 31 off 29 balls. SRH 86/2 after 11.4 overs. Roy (37*), Garg (0*).

Timeout As Nick Knight told in his pitch report, the wicket might help spinners, it is. Kohli sensed that pretty early and brought in Shahbaz. The trick worked as the ball is stopping on to the batsman. Will be tough for Williamson and Roy to accelerate. SRH 67/1 after 9 overs.

Williamson-Roy Rebuilds SRH Both Roy and Williamson seem to have got hold of the game. While Williamson's cover drives have been a treat to watch, Roy is busy dealing with boundaries. SRH 58/1 after 7 overs.

Skipper leads the way A couple of boundaries from Williamson from Siraj takes SRH to 26/1 after 4 overs. Williamson (9*) and Roy (3*).

Garton Strikes Garton gives RCB a breakthrough, dismisses Abhishek for 13, caught by Maxwell. In the previous ball, Abhishek was dropped by Siraj. Williamson joins Roy in the middle. SRH 14/1 after 2 overs.

Tidy Start Bit of change in the SRH opening combination today. Young Abhishek (18) comes in instead of regular Saha with Roy (1*). SRH 2/0 after 1 over.

J & K in IPL Umran Malik is the fourth cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Malik's Abdul Samad has been a part of SRH for the last two seasons, while Parvez Rasool (RCB, PWI, SRH) and Rasikh Salam (MI) previously played. Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav, also from the state were picked up by different IPL teams but didn't get any matches to play.

Stat In the IPL 2021, SRH have used as many as 24 players. The only two unlucky players from the original squad who haven't made the playing XI are Basil Thampi and Sreevats Goswami.

Head-To-Head SRH enjoy a 10-8 Head-To-Head ratio against RCB. The last time these two sides met, the boys in red had the last laugh in Chennai winning the game by six runs.

Captains Speak Virat Kohli: We would like to bowl first. The wicket seems to east out in the second half. No changes in our side. Kane Williamson: We have nothing to lose, there is still some focus there and would like to improve. Same side for us from the last game.

Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal (W), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and will bowl first.

Pitch Report This is the driest pitch so far in the IPL 2021. The strip contains some cracks so it might help the bowlers as the match progresses on. Variation will be the key here on this pitch, says Nick Knight.

Milestone beckons Maxwell Glenn Maxwell has held the RCB batting together at a time when AB de Villiers has looked out of form. Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder needs 88 runs to reach 2000 IPL runs. We should see an interesting battle between Maxwell and Rashid Khan today. Follow live scores of RCB vs SRH and updates here.

Be aware of Chahal, Harshal RCB have been brilliant with their death bowling this season. This is one aspect that had hurt them in previous seasons but Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel have been devastating with their spin and pace combination.

Welcome Note Welcome to Outlook's live coverage of RCB vs SRH. This is the 13th league game for both teams. While RCB will want to strengthen their position in the points table, a struggling SRH will play for pride and look forward to the big auction due ahead of next season!