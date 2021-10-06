Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

A tight final over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was enough to script a five-run win for bottom-rankers SRH. Highlights of RCB vs SRH here.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights
RCB's players shake hands with their SRH counterparts after an IPL 2021 encounter in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. | BCCI-IPL

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights
2021-10-07T00:16:00+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 12:16 am

IPL 2021 Match 52

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

    141/7(20.0)

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore

    137/6(20.0)

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 4 runs

  • 11:32 PM

    Players Speak

    Virat Kohli (RCB): Rebuilding was the key after we lost a couple of early wickets. Maxwell’s run-out was the game changing moment of us.

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH): The hand is fine. When AB was batting, I was thinking on the process and trying to bowl the yorkers. 

  • 11:29 PM

    SRH's 3rd win

    With this loss, RCB are at 16 points from 13 matches. SRH pick up their third win of the IPL 2021. The defeat also dents RCB's aim for a top-two finish in the tournament.  


  • 11:21 PM

    SRH win

    What a match. Bhuveshnar bowls the final over for SRH and he didn't disappoint. Needing 13 runs in the last over, De Villers hit a six in the fourth ball but Bhuvneshwar pulls off a stunning four-run win to register their third win of the IPL 2021.      

  • 11:10 PM

    Shahbaz departs

    Shahbaz departs after scoring 9-ball 14, caught by Williamson off Holder. RCB 128/6 after 18.4 overs. 

  • 11:01 PM

    Padikkal departs

     

    Two wickets in quick succession for SRH. RCB lose Padikkal for 41, caught by Samad, off Rashid. RCB RCB 113/5 after 17 overs. Need 29 runs

  • 10:49 PM

    Maxwell departs

    Maxwell's stay in the middle ends, the right-hander fells short of the crease for 25-ball 40. RCB 92/4 after 14.1 overs. 

  • 10:37 PM

    Maxwell leads counterattack

    Maxwell leads RCB counterattack as he targets Rashid for a couple of sixes. The Australian is batting at 36 while Padikkal is giving him company at 29 not out. RCB 86/3 after 14 overs. 

  • 10:25 PM

    RCB Struggle

    At the halfway mark, RCB are struggling at 67/3 after 10 overs. Maxwell (23*) and Padikkal (24*) are at the crease. 

  • 10:21 PM

    Umran Malik Sizzles

    Umran Malik has been a find for SRH this season. Coming in as a net bowler to the senior team replacing T Natarajan, the Jammu lad has taken everyone by surprise with his consistent speed hitting the deck at 153kmps at times. Had he played more matches, SRH's fortunes would have been different.  

  • 10:05 PM

    Bharat goes

    Another setback for RCB as Bharat nicks one behind to Saha for 12, bowled by Umran Malik. Maxwell joins Padikkal (18*) in the middle. SRH 38/3 after 6.5 overs.  

  • 9:49 PM

    RCB in Trouble

    RCB in trouble. After Kohli, its Christian who goes back for just 1. Kaul is the lucky man. RCB 18/2 after 3.2 overs. 

  • 9:34 PM

    Kohli Departs

    Drama, Drama. Bhuvneshwar sends Kohli back in the first over for just 5, plumb in front. RCB 6/1 after 1 over.

  • 9:27 PM

    Stat

    Harshal Patel is just three wickets away from becoming the bowler with most wickets in an IPL season. With 29 scalps already this season, Harshal is currently third in the list behind Dwayne Bravo (32 in 2013) and Kagiso Rabada (30 in 2020). 

  • 9:19 PM

    Innings Break

    Harshal dismisses Holder for 16, his third of the match, as RCB restrict SRH to 141/7 after 20 overs. Credit goes to the RCB bowlers as they gave just 36 runs in the last six overs and also picked up five wickets out to pull off a brilliant comeback. 

  • 9:01 PM

    Saha departs

    Harshal gets his second of the match, picks Saha for just 10. SRH 124/6 after 17.2 overs. Holder is batting on seven. 

  • 8:59 PM

    SRH Problems

    Several times, SRH have collapsed after setting a platform in this tournament, something that has haunted them dearly. With Saha (6*) and Holder (5*) in the middle, SRH would aim around 150-plus to give bowlers something to defend.  SRH 120/5 after 17 overs. 

  • 8:49 PM

    SRH in dire straits

    Two wickets in quick successions. SRH in trouble. Christian picks Roy while Chahal dismisses Samad as SRH slump from 105/3 to 107/5 after 15.1 overs.  

  • 8:41 PM

    SRH lose third

    SRH lose their third. Garg holes out to ABD off Christian for 15. Meanwhile, 100 up for SRH. Roy (43*) survived a caught behind scare but he successfully challenges the review. SRH 105/3 after14.1 overs.  

  • 8:28 PM

    Harshal Strikes

    Harshal to RCB's rescue. The right-arm pacer dismisses dangerous Williamson, clean bowled for 31 off 29 balls. SRH 86/2 after 11.4 overs. Roy (37*), Garg (0*). 

  • 8:17 PM

    Timeout

    As Nick Knight told in his pitch report, the wicket might help spinners, it is. Kohli sensed that pretty early and brought in Shahbaz. The trick worked as the ball is stopping on to the batsman. Will be tough for Williamson and Roy to accelerate.  SRH 67/1 after 9 overs.   

  • 8:06 PM

    Williamson-Roy Rebuilds SRH

    Both Roy and Williamson seem to have got hold of the game. While Williamson's cover drives have been a treat to watch, Roy is busy dealing with boundaries. SRH 58/1 after 7 overs. 

  • 7:52 PM

    Skipper leads the way

    A couple of boundaries from Williamson from Siraj takes SRH to 26/1 after 4 overs. Williamson (9*) and Roy (3*).  

  • 7:42 PM

    Garton Strikes

    Garton gives RCB a breakthrough, dismisses Abhishek for 13, caught by Maxwell. In the previous ball, Abhishek was dropped by Siraj. Williamson joins Roy in the middle. SRH 14/1 after 2 overs. 

     

  • 7:36 PM

    Tidy Start

    Bit of change in the SRH opening combination today. Young Abhishek (18) comes in instead of regular Saha with Roy (1*). SRH 2/0 after 1 over.  

  • 7:32 PM

    J & K in IPL

    Umran Malik is the fourth cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Malik's Abdul Samad has been a part of SRH for the last two seasons, while Parvez Rasool (RCB, PWI, SRH) and Rasikh Salam (MI) previously played.  Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav, also from the state were picked up by different IPL teams but didn't get any matches to play.

  • 7:20 PM

    Stat

    In the IPL 2021, SRH have used as many as 24 players. The only two unlucky players from the original squad who haven't made the playing XI are Basil Thampi and Sreevats Goswami. 

  • 7:15 PM

    Head-To-Head

    SRH enjoy a 10-8 Head-To-Head ratio against RCB. The last time these two sides met, the boys in red had the last laugh in Chennai winning the game by six runs. 

  • 7:09 PM

    Captains Speak

    Virat Kohli: We would like to bowl first. The wicket seems to east out in the second half. No changes in our side. 

    Kane Williamson: We have nothing to lose, there is still some focus there and would like to improve. Same side for us from the last game.

  • 7:04 PM

    Playing XIs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal (W), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 7:01 PM

    Toss

    Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and will bowl first.

  • 6:54 PM

    Pitch Report

    This is the driest pitch so far in the IPL 2021. The strip contains some cracks so it might help the bowlers as the match progresses on. Variation will be the key here on this pitch, says Nick Knight.

  • 6:24 PM

    Milestone beckons Maxwell

    Glenn Maxwell has held the RCB batting together at a time when AB de Villiers has looked out of form. Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder needs 88 runs to reach 2000 IPL runs. We should see an interesting battle between Maxwell and Rashid Khan today. Follow live scores of RCB vs SRH and updates here.

  • 6:23 PM

    Be aware of Chahal, Harshal

    RCB have been brilliant with their death bowling this season. This is one aspect that had hurt them in previous seasons but Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel have been devastating with their spin and pace combination. 

  • 6:22 PM

    Welcome Note

    Welcome to Outlook's live coverage of RCB vs SRH. This is the 13th league game for both teams. While RCB will want to strengthen their position in the points table, a struggling SRH will play for pride and look forward to the big auction due ahead of next season!

  • 6:07 PM

    Preview

    With a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs assured, Royal Challengers Bangalore will now eye for a top-two finish. Tonight, RCB will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have only pride to play for in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (20 points), Chennai Super Kings (18) and RCB (16) occupy the first three places in the points table and a win versus SRH will help RCB catch-up with CSK after the completion of 13 matches each in the league stage. Virat Kohli's RCB are a win away from 100 victories in the IPL. On form, they should achieve this milestone but Sunrisers Hyderabad have all the ingredients to spoil RCB's party. SRH will be overdependent on their foreign recruits Jason Roy, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan. Kane Williamson has done his bit with the bat but against a marauding RCB batting line-up, where Glenn Maxwell has been outstanding, SRH bowlers will have to find a way to contain them. Rashid Khan will be key to Williamson's plans. He has a good record against AB De Villiers, who is yet to hit top gear in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow live cricket scores and updates of RCB vs SRH here.

