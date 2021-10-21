Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Oman, Scotland Eye Super-12 Berth

Follow live cricket scores of T20 World Cup 2021 match between Oman vs Scotland in Muscat.

Scotland's Josh Davey (L) is congratulated by Richie Berrington after taking the wicket of Papua New Guinea's Norman Vanua during the T20 World Cup 2021 first-round match in Muscat on October 19. Get live cricket scores of Oman vs Scotland here. | AP

2021-10-21T17:25:48+05:30
Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 5:25 pm

With two wins from as many matches, Scotland will fancy their chances of maintaining their unbeaten run and enter the Super 12 when they face Oman in their final Group B league game of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat, Muscat on Thursday. Led by Kyle Coetzer, Scotland sprung a surprise on the opening day itself by defeating higher-ranked Bangladesh before surviving a Papua New Guinea scare on Tuesday. With Papua New Guinea effectively out of the competition after back-to-back losses, it’s a three-way tussle among Scotland, Oman and Bangladesh for the top two spots despite the Scots (+0.575) sitting atop the points table. Having a net run rate of +0.613, Oman with two points, need a win to advance to the Super 12 stage while Bangladesh (+0.500) have to win by a handsome margin and hope Scotland lose to ease through. Scotland have plenty of options in the squad, players who are capable of coming up with useful contributions. They have all bases covered in their side, with depth in both batting and bowling. There is power and touch at the top and middle-order including Richie Berrington and Calum MacLeod. For Oman, a lot will depend on how their opening pair of Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas do their job. The likes of Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan and Zeeshan Maqsood have been among the wickets so far and for their team to stand a chance against Scotland, they know they will have to deliver. Follow live updates and cricket scores of Oman vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup match here:

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | BAN vs PNG BLOG

Squads:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz Khan.

