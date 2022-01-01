Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 2: NZ Look To Consolidate

Get here live cricket scores and live updates of play on Day 2 of the first Test between NZ vs BAN at Bay Oval.

Day 1 of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui produced a good battle between bat and ball. Devon Conway was easily the day's hero. Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of NZ vs BAN. | ICC

2022-01-01T23:51:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:51 pm

New Zealand start Day 2 of the New Year's Day Test against Bangladesh on Sunday at 258 for five wickets. The Kiwis are batting first in this New Zealand vs Bangladesh first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui after losing the toss. Bangladesh did well to pull things back in the final session of play on Saturday after Devon Conway stole the day's honours with a record century. South Africa-born Conway erupted onto the international scene in 2021 at the age of 29 with a double century in his first Test innings and since has been a stand-out in all three formats. Within the space of four Tests, Devon Conway now has scored a double century, a century and two half-centuries: 501 runs at an average of 83. He also averages 75 in one-day internationals and 50 in the Twenty20s. Bangladesh did well with their quick bowlers. Shoriful Islam (2 for 53) and Ebadot Hossain (1 for 53) were impressive on a helpful Bay Oval pitch. Hitting good lengths with an upright seam, the bowlers found movement away from the right-handers and tied down the New Zealand batsmen who eked out only one run between the first and the ninth overs. Shoriful, who dismissed Latham and later Taylor, had 1-7 from his first five overs.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

