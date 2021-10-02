Live Cricket Scores, MI vs DC, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl

Preview

Mumbai Indians are not in a very happy position considering the fact that the defending champions are lying sixth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches and need at least six more to stay in hunt for a place in IPL 2021 playoffs. Saturday's first clash between MI vs DC will see a battle of heavyweights with several World Cup T20 Indian players on either side. Rohit Sharma, possibly India's next T20 captain after Virat Kohli leaves, will faceoff with Rishabh Pant, who is being groomed as a leader by DC head coach Ricky Ponting. No one knows better than MI how to squeeze into the playoffs. In 2014, Mumbai Indians made the last-four after suffering five straight losses. A win today will help MI leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points from 12 matches) into the fourth spot. Delhi Capitals are in a happier position. They have 16 points from 11 matches and look good to finish among the top two teams after the league stage. DC will miss Marcus Stonis today but they have enough depth to cover up the absence of the Australian all-rounder. Delhi Capitals have lost four out of their five games against Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons but on current form, they will start favourites in Sharjah. Batting will hold the key in this contest and Rohit Sharma, who is two sixes shy of becoming the first Indian batsman to club 400 T20 sixes, will have to lead the charge in this virtually must-win encounter for the reigning champions. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of MI vs DC here.

